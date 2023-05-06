Hell's Paradise episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell's Paradise episode 7 is set to be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered much attention from fans around the world. The anticipation for Hell's Paradise episode 7 is growing among fans after the thrilling conclusion of episode 6. As the series delves more into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow’s adventure, excitement and suspense among fans also increase.

In Hell's Paradise Episode 6, Gabimaru and Sagiri teamed up to fight the giant Rokurota, employing various tactics to defeat him, including smoke suffocation. Also, viewers were given a glimpse into Rokurota's tragic past. Meanwhile, Yuzuriha and Senta observed the battle from a safe distance. After Rokurota's defeat, the group escaped the burning forest, only to stumble upon an abandoned village that could be home to the Hermits. Additionally, Toma and Chobei encountered two women on the top of the ruins.

Hell's Paradise episode 7: New mysterious creatures are likely to appear

As mentioned earlier, Hell's Paradise episode 7 is scheduled to air on May 13, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Moreover, it will be available on Crunchyroll to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Hell's Paradise episode 7:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, May 13

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, May 13

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, May 13

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 13

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 13

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 13

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, May 14

A brief recap of Hell's Paradise episode 6

In Hell's Paradise episode 6, viewers were taken through a series of intense battles and revelations. Rokurota's violent past as an infant was disclosed, showing that he had killed his parents and the entire village. In the present, Rokurota had attacked Genji, with Sagiri rushing to his aid. Gabimaru stepped in to fight Rokurota, and together with Sagiri, they engaged in a fierce battle against the giant. Meanwhile, Yuzuriha and Senta watched from a distance. Throughout the fight, Sagiri grappled with her emotions due to Eizen's death and Genji's injuries but eventually managed to bring Rokurota to his knees with Gabimaru's help.

As the episode progressed, Gabimaru set the forest on fire using Ninpo: Hiboshi in a bid to suffocate Rokurota. Sagiri seized the opportunity to behead the giant, with Gabimaru assisting her. After laying Rokurota's soul to rest, the duo fled the fire, which attracted monsters.

Despite his injuries, Gabimaru led them toward the monsters in search of the elixir. When they reunited with Yuzuriha and Senta, they discovered an abandoned village, which Senta believed to be the Hermit's residence. The episode ended with Toma and Chobei encountering two mysterious females in an intimate position and suddenly noticing them.

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 7?

In Hell's Paradise episode 7, viewers can anticipate action-packed battles and intriguing revelations about the island's inhabitants. The episode might showcase Toma and Chobei's encounter with shape-shifting women who turn into hostile men. Concurrently, Gabimaru's group will grapple with deciding whether to trust a talking tree monster that offers crucial information about the elixir and guidance to a village in exchange for the release of a mysterious girl.

As the group ventures into the village, they will likely uncover more about the island's mysteries, such as the Soshin monsters and the regenerative elixir, Tan. The episode may also explore the immortal being, Lord Tensen, and the threats the group will face. Additionally, Tenza and Nurugai's intense battle against a man with exceptional healing abilities could serve as a thrilling climax, culminating in Yamada Asaemon Shion's dramatic intervention.

Poll : 0 votes