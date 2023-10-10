Holyland manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Holyland manga holds a very special place in the industry for being one of the few stories that capture mixed martial arts in a realistic manner. While martial arts, in general, have been adapted and used several times in manga and anime, it is often done with a lot of exaggeration to keep the readers' interest, but author Kouji Mori decided to separate himself from the herd and try something very different.

It's also worth pointing out that the Holyland manga has received a recent boost in attention because Mori is supervising the remainder of the Berserk manga run, as he was a close friend of the late Kentaro Miura.

This adds to this mangaka's pedigree, making it another reason why people should give this series a chance, as it is one of the most underrated in the entire market.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Holyland manga.

All the details about the Holyland manga

Where to read

Expand Tweet

When it comes to reading the Holyland manga online, the best way to go is by using the Manga Park W application. This is an app that was created by Hakusensha, the publishing company in charge of releasing the manga, and people can download it and read all the series in their catalog.

Sadly, for those who would like to buy a physical copy of the manga, the series is not available on Amazon. While it is true that there are other platforms where manga can be bought, that is the one that is the most available for buyers all over the world and the series is not for sale there.

What to expect

Expand Tweet

Yuu Kamishiro is the protagonist of the series and he starts as a teenager who struggles a lot with bullying and connecting with others. Such was the degree of bullying that he ended up learning martial arts to fight back, which eventually led to Yuu having a revelation: that he loves the thrill of combat and wants more of that.

This leads to Yuu getting himself involved with delinquents, getting into street fights, and learning a lot more about martial arts. However, despite getting stronger and more capable in combat, Yuu's struggles and trauma remain. Every ordeal he goes through makes him doubt himself and he fails to connect with people, which becomes one of the series' central points and one of the many challenges he has to overcome, making his progression all the more engaging to the reader.

Expand Tweet

Most of the focus is on Yuu, naturally, as he is the protagonist but there is a wide cast of characters who offer their own input and develop the plot nicely. The strong characterization, mixed with nice battle choreographies and a phenomenal martial arts background, makes this series extremely compelling.

One of the biggest elements that the Holyland manga has, and one that separates it from most series covering this topic, is that martial arts are explained with a lot of detail and realism, which can help readers to understand more about the discipline.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Holyland manga doesn't have the hype and attention it deserves but is one of the best fighting manga series out there because of its realism and strong writing. Yuu proves to be a phenomenal protagonist and the story doesn't follow a lot of classic tropes of the genre, making it all the more exciting to read because the reader doesn't know what is going to happen next.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.