Honey Lemon Soda episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12:55 am JST, according to the series’ official website. As Takamine is seemingly set on splitting up Kai and Ishimori, it’s expected that his true feelings for her will soon come to light.

Although pre-release spoilers and leaks possibly won’t be made available, Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 has confirmed release information.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 release date and time

Exposition of Kai's feelings for Ishimori and their origin will likely be the main focus of Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Wednesday, February 19.

A minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Thursday, February 20 locally, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:55AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:55PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Central European Time 4:55PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:25PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:55AM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 2:25AM, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 7

Takamine will likely cause strife for Ishimori's relationship with Kai in Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 (Image via J.C. Staff)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles, as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed through the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English, French, and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 6 recap

Honey Lemon Soda episode 6 began with Ishimori initially not getting any help from her classmates on gathering materials for their maid cafe. She spoke with Kai about this, while the same people who didn’t help heard about the effort she was putting in.

This motivated them to be as enthusiastic as her, in turn helping her create bonds with her classmates. Eventually, the entirety of her class was extremely motivated to help out with the cafe.

While Ishimori was focused on this task, she was also unable to stop thinking about Kai and Serina. She recognized that she was spending time away from him likewise, but said it was just as bright with her new friends as it was by him, emphasizing she still had romantic interest nevertheless.

The day of the cultural festival then finally arrived, with Ishimori working as a maid in the cafe, before taking a break to watch the “Crazy Cool” video Kai was a part of.

In the video, he shouted her out and asked to leave her to him, which prompted other girls to approach her and ask about their relationship. This planted the seed in her head that he’d eventually leave her.

However, the rest of the episode made it clear that he had no intentions of abandoning her anytime soon, making this publicly clear. The episode likewise ended with Kai implicitly confessing his love for Ishimori to Takamine, who seemingly wanted to split them up.

What to expect from Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 (speculative)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 should begin with a continued focus on Takamine, finally giving fans some answers regarding his concern for Ishimori and Kai’s relationship. This will likely include a flashback that reveals that Takamine has romantic feelings for her, as well as the origins of these feelings.

Episode 7 is also expected to focus on Kai and Ishimori bonding on a deeper level than before, due to each having seemingly realized their romantic feelings for the other. Fans can expect this to culminate in a confrontation between the two of them and Takamine, likely as a result of him butting into on a conversation of theirs with an obvious agenda in mind.

