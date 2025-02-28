Honey Lemon Soda episode 8: Kai and Serina's relationship comes to a close as Ishimori finds her courage

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8, titled Be Brave, was released on February 26, 2025. The episode mainly focused on both Serina and Ishimori as they mustered up the courage to progress and gain closure with their past relationships.

The episode shed light on Ishimori's personal growth as she managed to confront and strike up an actual conversation with her previous middle school bullies. Episode 8 mainly adapted chapters 17 and 18 of the manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 19.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 8.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 highlights

Ishimori's bullies as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 started off with Ishimori and her entire class meeting at the beach to hang out. Although Ishimori had gained a lot of confidence so far, the situation became tense due to Ishimori's outfit, which stood out among the conventional swimsuits. Kai swiftly broke the tension, reinforced Ishimori's confidence, and told her to be brave.

Later on, Ishimori met up with Serina and initially tried to stand up for her in front of her bullies. Kai then told Ishimori that she shouldn't interfere in a situation that didn't concern her and that he himself would deal with Serina's bullies. Eventually, Ishimori broke away from the group and came across her middle school bullies from episode 1.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8: Serina (Image via J.C. Staff)

Although the situation made Ishimori freeze, she stayed brave and sparked up a conversation with her former bullies. The conversation revealed that the bullies had moved schools and currently held no ill will toward Ishimori at all. Watching Ishimori being brave in front of her bullies gave courage to Serina. Eventually, Serina and Kai discussed their lingering feelings and finally moved on from their past relationship.

The second half of the episode cut to the end of Ishimori's summer break, where she had grown confident enough to hold a proper conversation with both Ayumi and Serina over texts. Later, Ishimori headed to a bookstore to fetch a book on gardening, only to come across Kai.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8: Kai and Ishimori (Image via J.C Staff)

Both of them spent some time together in a café, where Kai inquired about Ishimori's relationship with Ayumi. Ishimori brought up how she had nothing to offer even if she invited Ayumi over to hang out. Kai retorted by saying that she should not overthink such situations and that simply being in her company was fun enough.

Kai then left but was chased down by Ishimori, who finally mustered up the courage to ask for his contact information. The episode ended with Ishimori's father praising her growth while simultaneously expressing his own growing loneliness.

Final thoughts

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 will be released on March 6, 2025, and will shed light on Ishimori alongside her relationship with her family. Although Ishimori's parents have expressed their happiness toward Ishimori getting actual friends and her personal growth, episode 9 will depict her parents actually learning about Kai and the rest of Ishimori's friends.

