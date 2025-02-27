Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 will premiere on March 6, 2025, at 12:55 am JST, and start adapting the manga from chapter 19. Episode 8 was released on February 27, 2025, and was titled, Be Brave.

Episode 8 mainly focused on Ishimori confronting her middle school bullies and mustering up the courage to properly interact and converse with them. Kai and Serina's previous relationship was also concluded, inadvertently pushing Kai and Ishimori closer than before.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 9.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9: Release date and time

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 will be released at 12:55 am JST on March 6, 2025, and will begin the final story arc of the 12-episode Winter 2025 anime. The series is mainly adapting the manga, and readers wanting to progress past episode 8 can start reading from chapter 19.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Wednesday March 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Wednesday March 5, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Wednesday March 5, 2025 Central Standard Time 04:55 pm Wednesday March 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Wednesday March 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Wednesday March 5, 2025 Australia Central Time 02:25 am Thursday March 6, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 9?

Fuji TV, Kansai TV, BS Fuji, and TNC, alongside many other networks, will broadcast Honey Lemon Soda episode 9. The episode will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese audiences. For international audiences, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, BiliBili, and Aniplus Asia.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 8

Ishimori's bullies as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 began with Ishimori and her entire class meeting at the beach to hang out. Although the entire situation remained relaxed, Ishimori herself tensed up upon seeing how she stood out due to her rather odd outfit. Kai later reached out to her and reinforced the idea that she should remain steadfast and confident.

Later, Ishimori comes across her bullies from episode 1 and freezes once again. Fortunately, Kai's words resonate in her mind, and she manages to strike up a conversation with her previous bullies. The conversation reveals that the bullies had quit high school and no longer held much animosity toward Ishimori.

Serina as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Seeing Ishimori's confidence, both Serina and Kai also decide to make their feelings for each other clear, and they move on from their past relationship together.

The episode then cuts to the end of their summer break, with Ishimori having grown more confident. Later, she comes across Kai and musters up her courage to ask for his contact information. The episode ends with Ishimori's father expressing his admiration for Ishimori's growth while simultaneously voicing how he somehow felt lonely now that Ishimori no longer needed him.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9: What to expect?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 will mainly focus on her relationship with her parents while simultaneously exploring her past. Episode 9 will start adapting from chapter 19 and reveal the next predicament in Ishimori's life, which will be a school transfer. Episode 8 already revealed Ishimori's growth within her friend circle, and episode 9 will focus on her growth within her own family and close associates.

