Horikoshi wasted the potential of this My Hero Academia villain group (& it's not the Shie Hassaikai)

My Hero Academia boasts a wide variety of villain organizations, any of which had the potential to shake the foundation of the hero society. Some organizations did live up to that potential, but some were handed elaborate ideas only to be left on the shelf. As the series descended into war and chaos, some villains were left wasted, their philosophies and powers unused in the name of more flashy enemies.

Ad

One of these is the Meta Liberation Army. Brought in first as a dangerous ideological threat to the hero society, they were rushed into the League of Villains without exploring their beliefs or leaders. Something that could have been a politically charged, dramatic struggle was reduced to another mere stepping stone, with the group's potential left untouched and largely unrevealed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime/manga.

Ad

Trending

How Horikoshi wasted the potential of the Meta Liberation Army in My Hero Academia, explained

Meta Liberation Army (Image via Bones)

Horikoshi wasted the potential of the Meta Liberation Army by reducing them to narrative fuel for the League of Villains. When they were introduced, they appeared as a serious ideological group.

Ad

Their mission challenged the foundation of a hero society. They believed in individual freedom over regulation. This was an intriguing and perilous philosophy. It had real-world political equivalents and might have made them a frightening foe.

Re-Destro was brought in as a solid, well-written villain. His leadership, charisma, and ideology gave him depth. He wasn't merely another bad guy; he was a revolutionary. The army had numbers, history, and public influence. But after one arc, everything changed.

Ad

Re-Destro as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

The My Villain Academia arc rushed through their conflict. Instead of letting the Liberation Army develop, they were quickly defeated. Re-Destro was submitted to Shigaraki too easily. That submission dissolved their independence. Their ideology vanished without a fight.

Ad

The Meta Liberation Army was absorbed into the Paranormal Liberation Front in My Hero Academia. This made them background noise. Their individual members weren’t explored afterward. We didn’t see their beliefs challenged or evolve. Horikoshi missed the chance for internal conflict. The army’s ideals clashed with the League’s chaos. That could have created tension and betrayal. Instead, we got none of it. The merger happened off-panel and too fast.

Ad

Later arcs barely mentioned the army again. Key figures like Curious or Trumpet disappeared. Spinner and Skeptic got a minor focus, but nothing substantial. Re-Destro became a joke side character. He ended up as comic relief in the end. The movement became a throwaway name.

Curious as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

There was no lasting impact on society. Their belief system should’ve stirred public debate. It should’ve influenced the hero society or civilians. Instead, the world ignored them afterward.

Ad

This wasted a rich opportunity. Horikoshi could have explored moral grey areas. He could have shown how society feared freedom. Or how heroes abused their control. The Meta Liberation Army could’ve caused real change. But they were only used to upgrade Shigaraki. That one arc erased their independence and goals.

The army’s fall should’ve felt tragic or symbolic. Instead, it felt rushed and hollow. There was no real payoff to their introduction. No lasting message or consequence followed them. The series moved on as if they never mattered. That’s poor storytelling, especially after their build-up.

Ad

Final thoughts

Re-Destro as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, the Meta Liberation Army deserved more. Their ideology could’ve created an ideological war. Their members could’ve challenged our views. But Horikoshi sidelined them for flashier fights. What remained was a wasted opportunity. Their fall added nothing to the larger story. Their potential was left behind too quickly.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More