What is Kirishima's Quirk in My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia builds a world where special powers define the heroes' and villains' lives. Eijiro Kirishima, one of the main characters, is a strong and resolute individual admired for his strength, similar to a rock.

Kirishima's Quirk is Hardening. It allows him to harden his body so that it can withstand damage very easily. He becomes nearly unbeatable due to this Quirk, giving him more endurance in battles and better durability to last longer under assault. His power over the hardness of his body also allows him to be highly versatile in every battle situation, making him a valuable asset for his team.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Kirishima's Quirk, explained

Eijiro Kirishima as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Kirishima's Quirk is referred to as Hardening, which happens to be one of the simplest yet most powerful abilities in My Hero Academia. It allows him to harden his body at will, which renders it tough and proof against damage. Thus, the most useful application of his ability is its defensive aspect.

Kirishima can transform his skin into a jagged rock-like surface, which provides high durability during a fight. This is especially useful when fighting against powerful enemies who employ physical attacks.

The Quirk works by hardening the user's body to the extent of being almost unbreakable. It enhances the hardness of the skin, making it as solid as the hardest substance.

Eijiro Kirishima as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

However, the transformation is transitory, and the hardest form lasts about 30 to 40 seconds. Meanwhile, Kirishima has control over the hardness and the duration of it, so he can tailor it to different situations. If the fight requires stronger protection, he can increase the hardness, but if he needs to be agile, he can relax his body to move more quickly.

Kirishima's mastery of his Quirk has also improved with time. At first, his hardening was weak, and he could not maintain it for long. But over time, through training and practice, he has mastered the length and strength more effectively. This advancement is reflected in his growing confidence when fighting, and with his control, his Quirk's effectiveness also increases.

Eijiro Kirishima and Tetsutetsu running in fire (Image via Bones)

One of the interesting things about Hardening is that it is very versatile. Although its primary application is defense, Kirishima can also use it as an offensive technique. By hardening his fist, for instance, he can land crushing blows that can penetrate even the strongest opponents' defenses. His body is a weapon as much as a shield, providing him with a two-way advantage in battle.

Aside from its physical application, the Quirk also resonates with Kirishima's character. His Quirk is a projection of his strong-willed, unshakeable, and resilient personality. Kirishima boasts being a constant and trustworthy hero, and his Quirk is an echo of that resolve. It is not only about defense; it's about remaining resilient no matter what obstacles lie ahead.

Kirishima's Quirk has also proven useful in much of the most significant fighting in My Hero Academia. Having the ability to recover from being hit and keep on going makes him a valuable asset to his team. Regardless of whether they are facing strong villains or being deployed to protect civilians, his Quirk allows him to rise to the occasion.

Kirishima's other powers and abilities in My Hero Academia

Eijiro Kirishima as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

In addition to his hardening powers, Kirishima has incredible traits that make him an even better hero. Even without using his Quirk, Kirishima has better-than-average natural toughness. Further, his resilience is increased after he uses his Quirk, enabling him to take impacts that would knock out most other heroes.

His other key strength is his indomitable will. Kirishima's courage and willpower have developed over the years; with the influence of his idol, Crimson Riot, he acquired an unbreakable spirit to protect people regardless of what it would cost him.

He combines his toughness with wild but efficient combat maneuvers; he can charge into battle using his tempered body to absorb damage while retaliating hard. This offense and defense combination has made him a reliable ally in most dangerous battles. His ability to continue fighting even in desperate situations speaks volumes about his development as a hero.

Final thoughts

Kirishima's Quirk, Hardening, plays a significant role in his hero capabilities in My Hero Academia. His power, which toughens his body to make it less susceptible to injury, enhances his durability during combat. Further, his control of his Quirk has boosted his physical strength and self-confidence, making him formidable.

Kirishima's capacity to operate on the defensive or attacking side ensures that he adds to his team. Additionally, his relentless attitude and motivation to protect others make him a hero who is strong in every way.

