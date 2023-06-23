Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, chapters to be adapted, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, originally titled Horimiya -piece-, is the new TV anime series set to release on July 1, 2023. The series was initially presumed to be the sequel to the 13-episode anime aired from January 10 to April 4, 2021. However, it was eventually revealed that the new project would comprise the excluded chapters that weren’t adapted from the original series.

The new anime project will feature the chapters that were not adapted, which is why it is canonical to the original story. Recently it has been revealed that the new series will see the addition of Kakeru’s father, Takeru Sengoku, who is described as good friends with Kyouko’s parents.

Omoinotake will be singing Shaiwase (Happiness), the opening theme song, with Ami Sakaguchi contributing to the series with URL, the anime's ending theme song.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 will premiere on July 1

Release date and time for all regions

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will air this Saturday, July 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV, at 11:30 pm JST. MBS will also run the episode later on July 2 at 2:08 am JST. Fans internationally can watch the series exclusively on Crunchyroll.

The English dub of the series has also been announced, which means fans worldwide can expect Alejandro Saab, Marisa Duran, and others to reprise the role of their respective characters once again. Below is the complete release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 2, 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 1, 1:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, June 1, 11:30 am

What to expect from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces?

The original TV anime covered almost 53 chapters, of which 11 chapters were partially covered. Here is the list of chapters that were adapted from the original anime series:

Episode 01 "A Tiny Happenstance": Chapters 1, 3

Episode 02 "You Wear More Than One Face": Chapters 4, 7

Episode 03 "That's Why It's Okay": Chapters 10, 12, 13

Episode 04 "Everybody Loves Somebody": Chapters 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Episode 05 "I Can't Say It Out Loud": Chapters 22, 23, 24

Episode 06 "This Summer's Going to Be a Hot One": Chapters 26, 27, 29, 30, 31

Episode 07 "You're Here, I'm Here": Chapters 35, 36, 34, 37

Episode 08 "The Truth Deception Reveals": Chapters 38, 39, 70, 43, 44

Episode 09 "It's Hard, but Not Impossible": Chapters 46, 54, 55

Episode 10 "Until the Snow Melts": Chapters 58, 59, 61

Episode 11 "It May Seem Like Hate": Chapters 75, 103, 91

Episode 12 "Hitherto, and Forevermore": Chapters 73

Episode 13 "I Would Gift You the Sky": Chapters 120, 121, 122

Chapters that were partially adapted throughout the anime were 8, 9, 11, 21, 25, 47, 54, 60, 63, 76, 86. With the chapters including the partially adapted one, it leaves out almost 69 chapters to be covered in the upcoming installment, which is enough source material than the original series had.

Fans can also expect the production house to recreate the ending of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces to give a fitting conclusion.

Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

