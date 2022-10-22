Housing Complex C episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

There is no denying that Kimi Shirokado is the most adorable character in Housing Complex C, and witnessing her shaved ice party get ruined left fans disheartened. The terms between the senior residents and foreign interns turned worse as it came down to the point where they started throwing racial slurs at each other.

With each episode, things get more horrifying as four people have gone missing, leaving the same moss behind their last known location. The previous episode made some significant revelations regarding the ancient shrine and the Torii gates.

However, the sudden disappearance of people and piles of fish and animal carcasses around the housing complex remains unresolved.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Housing Complex C anime series.

Everything to know about Housing Complex C episode 4

Release date and streaming platforms

Episode 4 of Housing Complex C will be released on Sunday, October 3, 2022, on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block at 1 pm JST. Corus Entertainment has licensed the series to be broadcast on Adult Swim in Canada. HBO Max is the only streaming platform out of the rest that has been broadcasting the series since its premiere, but only in select countries.

Fans can go for the ad-supported subscription model, which will cost the viewer $9.99/month or $99.99/year, or they can enjoy the standard ad-free version of HBO Max, which costs $14.99/month or $149.99/year. Fans can also stream Housing Complex C by renting or purchasing on Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical location.

Pacific time: 9 pm PDT (Saturday, October 22)

Central time: 11 pm CDT (Saturday, October 22)

Eastern time: 12 am EDT (Saturday, October 23)

British time: 5 am BST (Saturday, October 23)

Indian time: 9:30 am IST (Saturday, October 23)

European time: 6 am CEST (Saturday, October 23)

Australian time: 2:30 pm ACDT (Saturday, October 23)

Philippines time: 12 pm PHT (Saturday, October 23)

What to expect from episode 4 of Housing Complex C?

Housing Complex C episode 4 is titled The End of the Line. Per the announcement, the anime series has four episodes in total, making episode 4 the finale of the series. The anime recently revealed a preview teaser regarding the upcoming episode, which showed Yuri’s father, Seichi, running towards Kimi with a knife and a crowbar to kill her.

The upcoming episode will presumably reveal why people have disappeared out of thin air and who is responsible for the animal carcasses around the housing complex. Fans will also learn how Kurosaki's past is connected to Kimi and why her mother is a fetus growing on a plant’s roots.

Episode 3 of Housing Complex C saw the dispute between senior residents and interns escalate

The dispute between senior residents and interns escalated after finding an animal carcass inside the sweet syrup. Taka gets accused of pulling such a thing as Rubel presumed he was involved in dark rituals. Later, Taka told Kobayashi that someone didn’t want Kimi’s party to go well.

Kimi tagged along with Yuri to do their research and found nothing that would give them a good start. The former found blood splashes and some feathers in front of her apartment. Suddenly, she heard loud noises coming from downstairs and ran towards it. Kimi encountered Kan getting beaten by a few senior residents for carrying dead animals.

Rubel made up his mind to leave the place, and on his way, he encountered Taka, who promised him he would not say a word about this to anyone. The latter discovered that the ancient shrine he was researching was at the very housing complex. Kimi, Yuri, and Kan rushed towards the storeroom to look for Taka, where they discovered an old room whose walls were filled with carvings.

Finding the moss around her, Kimi bid her goodbyes to Taka. After reaching home, the latter started conversing with her mother, who turned out to be a fetus growing on a plant’s roots.

