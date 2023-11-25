How Eren controlled everything in Attack on Titan from the very first moment, explained

Attack on Titan has received a lot of praise for its plot over the years. One of its strongest elements, at least according to the fandom, was the transition from a war against the Titans to a conflict that covered entire generations. This is shown from the perspective of the main character, Eren Yeager, and how his actions had an impact on the entire series, even going as far as marking his childhood.

Eren had a very interesting development across the Attack on Titan series, with a lot of valid arguments to say that he was the story's main villain. However, there is no denying that many of his actions throughout the anime and the manga were quite entertaining. That is one of the reasons why there are discussions even today about how he managed to control most situations that took place. While this may sound like an exaggeration to many, the story explains how he did that quite well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining Eren's manipulation across the Attack on Titan series

Eren in the final stretch of the series (Image via MAPPA).

Eren's progression throughout the Attack on Titan series can be a very good reflection of how the story itself changed over the years and how that, in return, influenced the former's motivations. The series originally started with a very simple plot: people live in this sealed town because there are Titans who can eat humans alive. Eren originally wanted to stop them but the story evolved into something a lot more complex.

Eventually, Eren was given Titan powers as the Titans were originally human. He also found out that the reason they existed was because the rest of the world hated the Eldians and wanted them to die. This led to Eren using his new-found powers to change things, and slowly becoming unhinged, which ultimately led to him destroying 80% of the human race at the end of the series.

However, all of this happened because Eren gained access to the powers of the Founding Titan and used this to get his way across the series. This happened because Eren could manipulate the memories and thoughts of all the users of the Founding Titan from the past and the future. It thus created the timeline of events he wanted and that is how the Rumbling took place.

Examples of Eren's manipulations

Eren as the Founding Titan (Image via MAPPA).

Eren's presence through the use of the Founding Titan's powers can be felt throughout the majority of the series in very key moments and that makes a huge difference. One of the best examples is when he showed himself memories of Eren Kruger and his father, Grisha, in order to kick-start a series of events. He does the exact same thing with Kruger by giving him memories of Mikasa and Armin while on the beach with Grisha so future Eren could understand that reference.

Attack on Titan goes off to become a much more complicated series as the story progresses and the element of the Founding Titan's powers is something that plays a pivotal role in that change. He shows his father the memory of him killing the Reiss family so that Grisha could do it. The important thing worth pointing out here is that Eren does this in order to show those users some glimpses here and there so his plan can work. This is why all of the people believe that he is going to save Eldia as a whole.

There is a profound element of manipulation in Eren's plans across the Attack on Titan series. All of this stems from his resentment towards the world and wanting what he considered to be the best for his friends. On the other hand, his actions were never justifiable and are viewed as such by the way the story concludes, with him only postponing what was inevitable for the world and him being another cause for tragedy.

It is also worth pointing out how Eren eventually led to the death of his own mother when he was a child, which was what originally triggered his motivation to end the Titans. So perhaps the most traumatic event of his life was also a part of his plan to drive him forward to complete his plan.

Final thoughts

Attack on Titan is a series with a lot of strengths and virtues, and Eren's plan could be one of the most interesting parts to dissect. It says a lot about who he is as a person and details a lot of the series' lore, which is always important.

