How to get Anime AI filter on TikTok, explained

The Anime AI filter in Tiktok is currently booming all across the world, as have many other filters in the past. It goes without saying that the excitement around TikTok's well-known filters and the success of the social networking site go hand in hand. As soon as a brand-new filter debuts on a platform, users are immediately intrigued, and the new Anime AI filter was no exception.

The creators didn't hold back and looked to be captivated by the filter, posting reels and photos in anime avatars on the network. The Tiktok Anime AI filter uses cutting-edge technology to instantly transform creators' images or videos into that of anime avatars in real time.

While some may argue that this isn't the first time the users have used the Anime AI filter, it should be noted that in the past, users had to rely on third-party software to get the same effects.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Here's how to use the Anime AI filter on Tiktok

While it is certain that any popular TikTok filter will become well-known, at the moment users have been drawn to the AI filters. These filters have helped them produce amusing and widely-shared material.

In this light, the Anime AI filter has recently gained popularity and caused a lot of buzz online. However, some individuals are still interested in learning how to use the Anime AI TikTok filter. To use it, here's what they can do:

Open TikTok Open the TikTok camera Navigate to the left to see the Effect Gallery Click on the "Effect Gallery" Tap on "Search" and type "Anime AI Filter" As soon as the results show the filter, hold onto the filter for a few seconds Users will be able to see that the effect is being applied to the picture

There are some individuals who wish to add the filter's effect to an existing image. For that, the "+" symbol on the screen may be used to upload a photo for that purpose, and after it has been done, the user can see the filter being applied to the already-existing image.

However, when some users search for the filter, the results might not come up. In this scenario, they can follow these instructions to make their own anime images using the app:

Go to the For You Page Click on the search bar Type "Anime AI Filter" Select any video or photo that any Tiktoker has uploaded As the video plays, click on the filter name in the left corner of the screen After clicking, you'll be sent to the effect where you may create your own

Because the filter is now famous on social media and people are infatuated with it, users are sharing the results and finding them quite funny.

People can use the guidelines provided here to create their own anime-generated images and reels. However, some users continue to report that the filter does not appear in their application. If that is the case, users can try updating their app as a workaround as the filter may need an update.

Still, if the issue is not resolved by upgrading the app, customers can contact the TikTok helpdesk.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

