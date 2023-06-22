Create

How many chapters are in the Demon Slayer manga? Full list and arcs, explained

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jun 22, 2023
A full list of Demon Slayer story arcs and manga chapters (Image via Ufotable)
Demon Slayer as a manga and anime series has garnered a ton of attention over the past few years. Ever since the anime adaptation was announced, fans were hooked to the series. Top-tier animation, fleshed-out characters, and a well-written story are some of the reasons why this series was popular.

The anime series recently concluded its third installment and it is halfway through the overall plot. The source material, i.e. the manga, has already completed its run. The mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, has done a stellar job with the manga in terms of the overall art. The quality is consistent and its pacing is quite good. It is a relatively short read compared to most shonen manga series, but entertaining nonetheless.

With that said, this is the perfect time to revisit the status of the series, and take a look at the overall story arcs and chapter list of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Story arcs and full chapter list of the manga

1) Final Selection arc

In this story arc, the backstory of the main character, Tanjiro Kamado and his family is set up. Following this, the Final Selection takes place to determine the candidates who will go on to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

Chapter 1Cruelty
Chapter 2The Stranger
Chapter 3Return by Dawn
Chapter 4Tanjiro's Journal - Part One
Chapter 5Tanjiro's Journal - Part Two
Chapter 6Mountain of Hands
Chapter 7Spirits of the Deceased
Chapter 8Big Brother
Chapter 9Welcome Back

2) Kidnapper's Bog arc

A still featuring the Swamp Demon (Image via Ufotable)
A still featuring the Swamp Demon (Image via Ufotable)

This story arc is essentially Tanjiro's first-ever mission after becoming a demon hunter. He investigates missing women in one of the villages, and uncovers the secret behind it. This is when the Swamp Demon is introduced in the series.

Chapter 10Kidnapper's Bog
Chapter 11Suggestion
Chapter 12I Can't Tell You
Chapter 13It Was You

3) Asakusa arc

The Asakusa arc is important as it introduces the prime antagonist of the series. He also comes across Lady Tamayo and Yujiro who are pivotal in the progression of the plot. Tanjiro encounters a demon who claimed to be a Lower Moon demon, but that wasn't the case.

Chapter 14Kibutsuji's Wrath - The Smell of Enchanting Blood
Chapter 15The Doctor's Opinion
Chapter 16Playing Termari
Chapter 17Arrow Demon
Chapter 18The Curse
Chapter 19Together Forever

4) Tsuzumi Mansion arc

In this arc, we are introduced to both Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. They're important characters who accompany Tanjiro in his journey to kill all demons. They're also great sources of comedic relief. This is when all three of them team up to defeat the Drum Demon who was once a part of the Lower Moons.

Chapter 20Zenitsu Agatsuma
Chapter 21Tsuzumi Mansion
Chapter 22Rushin Boar
Chapter 23the Boar Bares Its Fangs - Zenitsu Sleeps
Chapter 24Forever Member of the Twelve Kizuki
Chapter 25Believe in Yourself
Chapter 26Bare Handed Fight
Chapter 27Inosuke Hashibira

5) Mount Natagumo arc

This is an important arc that tested Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira's limits as demon hunters. They are pitted against Rui, who was a high-ranked Lower Moon demon. This fight hints at Tanjiro's potential in the series and how he will play a vital role towards the last few chapters of the Demon Slayer series.

Chapter 28Urgent Summons
Chapter 29Mount Natagumo
Chapter 30Marionettes
Chapter 31Letting Someone Else Go First
Chapter 32Pungent Odor
Chapter 33Suffering and Floundering As You Move Forward
Chapter 34Robust Blade
Chapter 35Scattered
Chapter 36This Is Bad!
Chapter 37Broken Blade
Chapter 38Real and Fake
Chapter 39Life Passing Before One's Eyes
Chapter 40Hinokami
Chapter 41Shinobu Kocho
Chapter 42Behind
Chapter 43To Hell
Chapter 44Against Corps Rules

6) Rehabilitation arc

In this story arc, Kanao Tsuyuri is introduced in the series. The trio are undergoing rehabilitation in the Butterfly Mansion and Kanao plays a key role in helping the demon hunters recover. This is also when all of the Hashiras are introduced, and Nezuko's fate was decided by the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Chapter 45Trial By Fire
Chapter 46Master of the Mansion
Chapter 47Hmph!
Chapter 48Butterfly Mansion
Chapter 49Rehabilitation Training - Part 1
Chapter 50Rehabilitation Training - Part 2
Chapter 51The Nichirin Sword Returns
Chapter 52Cruel and Heartless
Chapter 53You Are...

7) Mugen Train arc

Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu along with the Fire Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, investigate a train where people go missing. They realize that it was a demon, and they manage to neutralize the situation. However, Upper Moon 3 demon, Akaza, appears out of nowhere. Rengoku sacrificed his life to save the ones on board.

Chapter 54Good Evening, Rengoku
Chapter 55Train of Dreams
Chapter 56Wake Up
Chapter 57Draw Your Blade
Chapter 58Good Morning
Chapter 59Insult
Chapter 60Defending 200 People
Chapter 61Trading Blows at Close Quarters
Chapter 62Ending in a Dream
Chapter 63Akaza
Chapter 64The Strength of a Hashira
Chapter 65Whose Victory?
Chapter 66Scattering Into Dawn
Chapter 67Looking For Something
Chapter 68Wielder
Chapter 69Move Forward, Even If Just a Little

8) Entertainment District arc

Arguably one of the funniest story arcs in the Demon Slayer series, Inosuke Hashibira really shined in this arc. Some of the funniest moments were seen here. Additionally, Tengen Uzui showcases his true strength as a Hashira. Tanjiro, his friends, and the Sound Hashira take on the Uppper Moon 6 demons - Gyutaro and Daki.

Chapter 70Kidnapper
Chapter 71Operation: Entertainment District
Chapter 72Search For My Wives
Chapter 73The Chase
Chapter 74Daki
Chapter 75Various Feelings
Chapter 76In Various Places
Chapter 77Roar
Chapter 78Wiggly
Chapter 79Air Hole
Chapter 80Valued
Chapter 81Layered Memories
Chapter 82Human and Demon
Chapter 83Transformation
Chapter 84What is Important
Chapter 85Weeping
Chapter 86Gyutaro
Chapter 87Gathering
Chapter 88How To Defeat Them
Chapter 89A Close Fight
Chapter 90Grateful
Chapter 91A Change of Strategy
Chapter 92Worm, Simpleton, Stupid Coward
Chapter 93Never Give Up
Chapter 94Do Something
Chapter 95Final Moments
Chapter 96No Matter How Many Lives - Part 1
Chapter 97No Matter How Many Lives - Part 2

9) Swordsmith Village arc

The hidden village containing all the wordsmiths is now invaded by two Upper Moon demons - Gyokko and Hantengu. Tanjiro, along with Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira) and Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira) take them on and save the villagers. This is when Nezuko also conquers the sun, all thanks to Tanjiro and Tamayo's efforts.

Chapter 98Upper Ranks Gather
Chapter 99Someone's Dream
Chapter 100Go To The Village!
Chapter 101A Secret
Chapter 102Hello, Tokito
Chapter 103Yoriichi Type Zero
Chapter 104Kotetsu
Chapter 105Something Came Out
Chapter 106Enemy Attack
Chapter 107In The Way
Chapter 108Thank You, Tokito
Chapter 109Won't Die
Chapter 110Sneaking Around
Chapter 111Pretentious Artist
Chapter 112Transitions
Chapter 113Bright Red Blade
Chapter 114Wanted: Respect
Chapter 115To Be a Hashira
Chapter 116Awful Villain
Chapter 117Swordsmith
Chapter 118The Mu of Muichiro
Chapter 119Coming Back
Chapter 120Trading Insults
Chapter 121Abnormal Situation
Chapter 122A Passing Moment of Excitement
Chapter 123Mitsuri Kanroji's Life Passes Before Her Eyes
Chapter 124Get it Together, Mor*n!
Chapter 125Dawn Approaches
Chapter 126Daybreak at First Light
Chapter 127Rumble of Victory

10) Hashira Training arc

Tanjiro is trained by Gyomei Himejima for the upcoming battles. The training is difficult and long, but Tanjiro will not rest until he gets the Stone Hashira's approval. In the meantime, the Demno King attempts to locate both Nezuko and the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Chapter 128Pleased Inform Us
Chapter 129To Be Marked
Chapter 130Place to Belong
Chapter 131Visitor
Chapter 132Full Power Training
Chapter 133Welcome...
Chapter 134Repetitive Action
Chapter 135Gyomei Himejima
Chapter 136Movement

11) Final Battle

The Final Battle arc can be further split into two - Infinity Castle arc Sunrise Countdown arc.

This arc will feature an all-out attack on the Upper Moon demons and Kibutsuji Muzan. Zenitsu will also take on Kaigaku, the replacement Upper Moon demon to avenge Jigoro's death. Demon hunters including Hashiras will take on Akaza (Upper Moon 3) Doma (Upper Moon 2) and Kokushibo (Upper Moon 1). Follwing this, they will also take on Muzan in an attempt to defeat him once and for all.

Infinity Castle arc

Chapter 137Indestructible
Chapter 138Sudden Turn
Chapter 139Fall
Chapter 140Opening the Decisive Battle
Chapter 141Vengeance
Chapter 142Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho
Chapter 143Wrath
Chapter 144The Successors
Chapter 145Box of Happiness
Chapter 146Pride
Chapter 147Small Cogwheels
Chapter 148Clash
Chapter 149Unpleasant Feeling
Chapter 150Realization
Chapter 151A Bell rings on a Snowy Moonlit Night
Chapter 152The Transparent World
Chapter 153Attracted
Chapter 154Assaulted by Memories
Chapter 155The Useless Komainu
Chapter 156Thank You
Chapter 157Returning Soul
Chapter 158Absurd
Chapter 159Face
Chapter 160Overlapping Shadows, Revived Memories
Chapter 161Flapping Butterfly Wings
Chapter 162Trio of Victory
Chapter 163Overflowing Heart
Chapter 164Just Overdid it a Little
Chapter 165Stunned Tembling
Chapter 166True Feelings
Chapter 167A Request
Chapter 168Never Disappear
Chapter 169Rumbling
Chapter 170The Immovable Hashira
Chapter 171Transformation
Chapter 172A Weakling's Potential
Chapter 173The Path of Opening a Steadfast Heart
Chapter 174Nightmare on the Night of a Red Moon
Chapter 175Respect for the Future Generations
Chapter 176Samurai
Chapter 177Younger Brother
Chapter 178Even if You Reach Out Your Hand
Chapter 179Love for the Older Brother, Love for the Younger Brother
Chapter 180Recovery
Chapter 181Disaster
Chapter 182Rage
Chapter 183A Clash of Wills

Sunrise Countdown arc

Chapter 184

Laving the Warfront
Chapter 185A World Without Smell
Chapter 186Ancient Memories
Chapter 187Innocent Person
Chapter 188Sorrowful Love
Chapter 189Reassuring Comrades
Chapter 190One After Another
Chapter 191Which One of Us is the Demon
Chapter 192The Wheel of Fate
Chapter 193A Difficult Door Begins to Open
Chapter 194Burn Scars
Chapter 195Bewilderment
Chapter 196I Am
Chapter 197Tenacity
Chapter 198The Next Thing We Knew...
Chapter 199Millennial Dawn
Chapter 200The Prince of Victory
Chapter 201The King of Demons
Chapter 202Let's Go Home
Chapter 203Voices of Encouragement
Chapter 204A World Without Demons
Chapter 205Life Shining Across the years

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

