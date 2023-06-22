How many chapters are in the Demon Slayer manga? Full list and arcs, explained

Demon Slayer as a manga and anime series has garnered a ton of attention over the past few years. Ever since the anime adaptation was announced, fans were hooked to the series. Top-tier animation, fleshed-out characters, and a well-written story are some of the reasons why this series was popular.

The anime series recently concluded its third installment and it is halfway through the overall plot. The source material, i.e. the manga, has already completed its run. The mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, has done a stellar job with the manga in terms of the overall art. The quality is consistent and its pacing is quite good. It is a relatively short read compared to most shonen manga series, but entertaining nonetheless.

With that said, this is the perfect time to revisit the status of the series, and take a look at the overall story arcs and chapter list of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Story arcs and full chapter list of the manga

1) Final Selection arc

In this story arc, the backstory of the main character, Tanjiro Kamado and his family is set up. Following this, the Final Selection takes place to determine the candidates who will go on to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

Chapter 1 Cruelty Chapter 2 The Stranger Chapter 3 Return by Dawn Chapter 4 Tanjiro's Journal - Part One Chapter 5 Tanjiro's Journal - Part Two Chapter 6 Mountain of Hands Chapter 7 Spirits of the Deceased Chapter 8 Big Brother Chapter 9 Welcome Back

2) Kidnapper's Bog arc

This story arc is essentially Tanjiro's first-ever mission after becoming a demon hunter. He investigates missing women in one of the villages, and uncovers the secret behind it. This is when the Swamp Demon is introduced in the series.

Chapter 10 Kidnapper's Bog Chapter 11 Suggestion Chapter 12 I Can't Tell You Chapter 13 It Was You

3) Asakusa arc

The Asakusa arc is important as it introduces the prime antagonist of the series. He also comes across Lady Tamayo and Yujiro who are pivotal in the progression of the plot. Tanjiro encounters a demon who claimed to be a Lower Moon demon, but that wasn't the case.

Chapter 14 Kibutsuji's Wrath - The Smell of Enchanting Blood Chapter 15 The Doctor's Opinion Chapter 16 Playing Termari Chapter 17 Arrow Demon Chapter 18 The Curse Chapter 19 Together Forever

4) Tsuzumi Mansion arc

In this arc, we are introduced to both Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. They're important characters who accompany Tanjiro in his journey to kill all demons. They're also great sources of comedic relief. This is when all three of them team up to defeat the Drum Demon who was once a part of the Lower Moons.

Chapter 20 Zenitsu Agatsuma Chapter 21 Tsuzumi Mansion Chapter 22 Rushin Boar Chapter 23 the Boar Bares Its Fangs - Zenitsu Sleeps Chapter 24 Forever Member of the Twelve Kizuki Chapter 25 Believe in Yourself Chapter 26 Bare Handed Fight Chapter 27 Inosuke Hashibira

5) Mount Natagumo arc

This is an important arc that tested Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira's limits as demon hunters. They are pitted against Rui, who was a high-ranked Lower Moon demon. This fight hints at Tanjiro's potential in the series and how he will play a vital role towards the last few chapters of the Demon Slayer series.

Chapter 28 Urgent Summons Chapter 29 Mount Natagumo Chapter 30 Marionettes Chapter 31 Letting Someone Else Go First Chapter 32 Pungent Odor Chapter 33 Suffering and Floundering As You Move Forward Chapter 34 Robust Blade Chapter 35 Scattered Chapter 36 This Is Bad! Chapter 37 Broken Blade Chapter 38 Real and Fake Chapter 39 Life Passing Before One's Eyes Chapter 40 Hinokami Chapter 41 Shinobu Kocho Chapter 42 Behind Chapter 43 To Hell Chapter 44 Against Corps Rules

6) Rehabilitation arc

In this story arc, Kanao Tsuyuri is introduced in the series. The trio are undergoing rehabilitation in the Butterfly Mansion and Kanao plays a key role in helping the demon hunters recover. This is also when all of the Hashiras are introduced, and Nezuko's fate was decided by the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Chapter 45 Trial By Fire Chapter 46 Master of the Mansion Chapter 47 Hmph! Chapter 48 Butterfly Mansion Chapter 49 Rehabilitation Training - Part 1 Chapter 50 Rehabilitation Training - Part 2 Chapter 51 The Nichirin Sword Returns Chapter 52 Cruel and Heartless Chapter 53 You Are...

7) Mugen Train arc

Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu along with the Fire Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, investigate a train where people go missing. They realize that it was a demon, and they manage to neutralize the situation. However, Upper Moon 3 demon, Akaza, appears out of nowhere. Rengoku sacrificed his life to save the ones on board.

Chapter 54 Good Evening, Rengoku Chapter 55 Train of Dreams Chapter 56 Wake Up Chapter 57 Draw Your Blade Chapter 58 Good Morning Chapter 59 Insult Chapter 60 Defending 200 People Chapter 61 Trading Blows at Close Quarters Chapter 62 Ending in a Dream Chapter 63 Akaza Chapter 64 The Strength of a Hashira Chapter 65 Whose Victory? Chapter 66 Scattering Into Dawn Chapter 67 Looking For Something Chapter 68 Wielder Chapter 69 Move Forward, Even If Just a Little

8) Entertainment District arc

Arguably one of the funniest story arcs in the Demon Slayer series, Inosuke Hashibira really shined in this arc. Some of the funniest moments were seen here. Additionally, Tengen Uzui showcases his true strength as a Hashira. Tanjiro, his friends, and the Sound Hashira take on the Uppper Moon 6 demons - Gyutaro and Daki.

Chapter 70 Kidnapper Chapter 71 Operation: Entertainment District Chapter 72 Search For My Wives Chapter 73 The Chase Chapter 74 Daki Chapter 75 Various Feelings Chapter 76 In Various Places Chapter 77 Roar Chapter 78 Wiggly Chapter 79 Air Hole Chapter 80 Valued Chapter 81 Layered Memories Chapter 82 Human and Demon Chapter 83 Transformation Chapter 84 What is Important Chapter 85 Weeping Chapter 86 Gyutaro Chapter 87 Gathering Chapter 88 How To Defeat Them Chapter 89 A Close Fight Chapter 90 Grateful Chapter 91 A Change of Strategy Chapter 92 Worm, Simpleton, Stupid Coward Chapter 93 Never Give Up Chapter 94 Do Something Chapter 95 Final Moments Chapter 96 No Matter How Many Lives - Part 1 Chapter 97 No Matter How Many Lives - Part 2

9) Swordsmith Village arc

The hidden village containing all the wordsmiths is now invaded by two Upper Moon demons - Gyokko and Hantengu. Tanjiro, along with Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira) and Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira) take them on and save the villagers. This is when Nezuko also conquers the sun, all thanks to Tanjiro and Tamayo's efforts.

Chapter 98 Upper Ranks Gather Chapter 99 Someone's Dream Chapter 100 Go To The Village! Chapter 101 A Secret Chapter 102 Hello, Tokito Chapter 103 Yoriichi Type Zero Chapter 104 Kotetsu Chapter 105 Something Came Out Chapter 106 Enemy Attack Chapter 107 In The Way Chapter 108 Thank You, Tokito Chapter 109 Won't Die Chapter 110 Sneaking Around Chapter 111 Pretentious Artist Chapter 112 Transitions Chapter 113 Bright Red Blade Chapter 114 Wanted: Respect Chapter 115 To Be a Hashira Chapter 116 Awful Villain Chapter 117 Swordsmith Chapter 118 The Mu of Muichiro Chapter 119 Coming Back Chapter 120 Trading Insults Chapter 121 Abnormal Situation Chapter 122 A Passing Moment of Excitement Chapter 123 Mitsuri Kanroji's Life Passes Before Her Eyes Chapter 124 Get it Together, Mor*n! Chapter 125 Dawn Approaches Chapter 126 Daybreak at First Light Chapter 127 Rumble of Victory

10) Hashira Training arc

Tanjiro is trained by Gyomei Himejima for the upcoming battles. The training is difficult and long, but Tanjiro will not rest until he gets the Stone Hashira's approval. In the meantime, the Demno King attempts to locate both Nezuko and the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Chapter 128 Pleased Inform Us Chapter 129 To Be Marked Chapter 130 Place to Belong Chapter 131 Visitor Chapter 132 Full Power Training Chapter 133 Welcome... Chapter 134 Repetitive Action Chapter 135 Gyomei Himejima Chapter 136 Movement

11) Final Battle

The Final Battle arc can be further split into two - Infinity Castle arc Sunrise Countdown arc.

This arc will feature an all-out attack on the Upper Moon demons and Kibutsuji Muzan. Zenitsu will also take on Kaigaku, the replacement Upper Moon demon to avenge Jigoro's death. Demon hunters including Hashiras will take on Akaza (Upper Moon 3) Doma (Upper Moon 2) and Kokushibo (Upper Moon 1). Follwing this, they will also take on Muzan in an attempt to defeat him once and for all.

Infinity Castle arc

Chapter 137 Indestructible Chapter 138 Sudden Turn Chapter 139 Fall Chapter 140 Opening the Decisive Battle Chapter 141 Vengeance Chapter 142 Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho Chapter 143 Wrath Chapter 144 The Successors Chapter 145 Box of Happiness Chapter 146 Pride Chapter 147 Small Cogwheels Chapter 148 Clash Chapter 149 Unpleasant Feeling Chapter 150 Realization Chapter 151 A Bell rings on a Snowy Moonlit Night Chapter 152 The Transparent World Chapter 153 Attracted Chapter 154 Assaulted by Memories Chapter 155 The Useless Komainu Chapter 156 Thank You Chapter 157 Returning Soul Chapter 158 Absurd Chapter 159 Face Chapter 160 Overlapping Shadows, Revived Memories Chapter 161 Flapping Butterfly Wings Chapter 162 Trio of Victory Chapter 163 Overflowing Heart Chapter 164 Just Overdid it a Little Chapter 165 Stunned Tembling Chapter 166 True Feelings Chapter 167 A Request Chapter 168 Never Disappear Chapter 169 Rumbling Chapter 170 The Immovable Hashira Chapter 171 Transformation Chapter 172 A Weakling's Potential Chapter 173 The Path of Opening a Steadfast Heart Chapter 174 Nightmare on the Night of a Red Moon Chapter 175 Respect for the Future Generations Chapter 176 Samurai Chapter 177 Younger Brother Chapter 178 Even if You Reach Out Your Hand Chapter 179 Love for the Older Brother, Love for the Younger Brother Chapter 180 Recovery Chapter 181 Disaster Chapter 182 Rage Chapter 183 A Clash of Wills

Sunrise Countdown arc

Chapter 184 Laving the Warfront Chapter 185 A World Without Smell Chapter 186 Ancient Memories Chapter 187 Innocent Person Chapter 188 Sorrowful Love Chapter 189 Reassuring Comrades Chapter 190 One After Another Chapter 191 Which One of Us is the Demon Chapter 192 The Wheel of Fate Chapter 193 A Difficult Door Begins to Open Chapter 194 Burn Scars Chapter 195 Bewilderment Chapter 196 I Am Chapter 197 Tenacity Chapter 198 The Next Thing We Knew... Chapter 199 Millennial Dawn Chapter 200 The Prince of Victory Chapter 201 The King of Demons Chapter 202 Let's Go Home Chapter 203 Voices of Encouragement Chapter 204 A World Without Demons Chapter 205 Life Shining Across the years

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

