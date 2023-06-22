How many chapters are in the Demon Slayer manga? Full list and arcs, explained

Demon Slayer as a manga and anime series has garnered a ton of attention over the past few years. Ever since the anime adaptation was announced, fans were hooked to the series. Top-tier animation, fleshed-out characters, and a well-written story are some of the reasons why this series was popular.
The anime series recently concluded its third installment and it is halfway through the overall plot. The source material, i.e. the manga, has already completed its run. The mangaka, Koyoharu Gotouge, has done a stellar job with the manga in terms of the overall art. The quality is consistent and its pacing is quite good. It is a relatively short read compared to most shonen manga series, but entertaining nonetheless.
With that said, this is the perfect time to revisit the status of the series, and take a look at the overall story arcs and chapter list of Demon Slayer.
Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.
Demon Slayer: Story arcs and full chapter list of the manga
In this story arc, the backstory of the main character, Tanjiro Kamado and his family is set up. Following this, the Final Selection takes place to determine the candidates who will go on to join the Demon Slayer Corps.
Chapter 1
Cruelty
Chapter 2
The Stranger
Chapter 3
Return by Dawn
Chapter 4
Tanjiro's Journal - Part One
Chapter 5
Tanjiro's Journal - Part Two
Chapter 6
Mountain of Hands
Chapter 7
Spirits of the Deceased
Chapter 8
Big Brother
Chapter 9
Welcome Back
2) Kidnapper's Bog arc
This story arc is essentially Tanjiro's first-ever mission after becoming a demon hunter. He investigates missing women in one of the villages, and uncovers the secret behind it. This is when the Swamp Demon is introduced in the series.
The Asakusa arc is important as it introduces the prime antagonist of the series. He also comes across Lady Tamayo and Yujiro who are pivotal in the progression of the plot. Tanjiro encounters a demon who claimed to be a Lower Moon demon, but that wasn't the case.
In this arc, we are introduced to both Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. They're important characters who accompany Tanjiro in his journey to kill all demons. They're also great sources of comedic relief. This is when all three of them team up to defeat the Drum Demon who was once a part of the Lower Moons.
This is an important arc that tested Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira's limits as demon hunters. They are pitted against Rui, who was a high-ranked Lower Moon demon. This fight hints at Tanjiro's potential in the series and how he will play a vital role towards the last few chapters of the Demon Slayer series.
In this story arc, Kanao Tsuyuri is introduced in the series. The trio are undergoing rehabilitation in the Butterfly Mansion and Kanao plays a key role in helping the demon hunters recover. This is also when all of the Hashiras are introduced, and Nezuko's fate was decided by the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.
Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu along with the Fire Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, investigate a train where people go missing. They realize that it was a demon, and they manage to neutralize the situation. However, Upper Moon 3 demon, Akaza, appears out of nowhere. Rengoku sacrificed his life to save the ones on board.
Arguably one of the funniest story arcs in the Demon Slayer series, Inosuke Hashibira really shined in this arc. Some of the funniest moments were seen here. Additionally, Tengen Uzui showcases his true strength as a Hashira. Tanjiro, his friends, and the Sound Hashira take on the Uppper Moon 6 demons - Gyutaro and Daki.
The hidden village containing all the wordsmiths is now invaded by two Upper Moon demons - Gyokko and Hantengu. Tanjiro, along with Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira) and Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira) take them on and save the villagers. This is when Nezuko also conquers the sun, all thanks to Tanjiro and Tamayo's efforts.
Tanjiro is trained by Gyomei Himejima for the upcoming battles. The training is difficult and long, but Tanjiro will not rest until he gets the Stone Hashira's approval. In the meantime, the Demno King attempts to locate both Nezuko and the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.
The Final Battle arc can be further split into two - Infinity Castlearc Sunrise Countdown arc.
This arc will feature an all-out attack on the Upper Moon demons and Kibutsuji Muzan. Zenitsu will also take on Kaigaku, the replacement Upper Moon demon to avenge Jigoro's death. Demon hunters including Hashiras will take on Akaza (Upper Moon 3) Doma (Upper Moon 2) and Kokushibo (Upper Moon 1). Follwing this, they will also take on Muzan in an attempt to defeat him once and for all.
InfinityCastle arc
Chapter 137
Indestructible
Chapter 138
Sudden Turn
Chapter 139
Fall
Chapter 140
Opening the Decisive Battle
Chapter 141
Vengeance
Chapter 142
Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho
Chapter 143
Wrath
Chapter 144
The Successors
Chapter 145
Box of Happiness
Chapter 146
Pride
Chapter 147
Small Cogwheels
Chapter 148
Clash
Chapter 149
Unpleasant Feeling
Chapter 150
Realization
Chapter 151
A Bell rings on a Snowy Moonlit Night
Chapter 152
The Transparent World
Chapter 153
Attracted
Chapter 154
Assaulted by Memories
Chapter 155
The Useless Komainu
Chapter 156
Thank You
Chapter 157
Returning Soul
Chapter 158
Absurd
Chapter 159
Face
Chapter 160
Overlapping Shadows, Revived Memories
Chapter 161
Flapping Butterfly Wings
Chapter 162
Trio of Victory
Chapter 163
Overflowing Heart
Chapter 164
Just Overdid it a Little
Chapter 165
Stunned Tembling
Chapter 166
True Feelings
Chapter 167
A Request
Chapter 168
Never Disappear
Chapter 169
Rumbling
Chapter 170
The Immovable Hashira
Chapter 171
Transformation
Chapter 172
A Weakling's Potential
Chapter 173
The Path of Opening a Steadfast Heart
Chapter 174
Nightmare on the Night of a Red Moon
Chapter 175
Respect for the Future Generations
Chapter 176
Samurai
Chapter 177
Younger Brother
Chapter 178
Even if You Reach Out Your Hand
Chapter 179
Love for the Older Brother, Love for the Younger Brother