How many episodes are in Hunter x Hunter? Current status of the anime explored

Hunter x Hunter has a total of 148 episodes at the time of writing. The last episode was released on September 24, 2014, and the fanbase has been patiently waiting for new content. However, the series has been on a break for quite some time owing to the mangaka’s health issues.

Yoshihiro Togashi, the author and illustrator of the series, has been battling against debilitating back issues for quite some time. The fanbase has been incredibly supportive and patient ever since this issue was highlighted to the public. The unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura also created awareness regarding the work hazards of the manga industry.

With that said, this is the perfect time to take a look at the status of the Hunter x Hunter anime series ahead of any new content being released.

Hunter x Hunter anime episode count and its corresponding story arcs

Before we dive right into the episode count, it is important to note that the Hunter x Hunter manga has two anime adaptations: one that came out in 1999 and one that was released in 2011.

The latter covers a lot more of the source material, and the improved animation quality brought the concept of Nen to life. The status of the anime explored in this article is therefore in relation to the adaptation that was released in 2011. Fans can watch all the episodes of Hunter x Hunter on Crunchyroll, among other streaming platforms.

As stated earlier, the Hunter x Hunter anime has a total of 148 episodes. These episodes are split into seven story arcs, and they are as follows:

Hunter Exam arc - Episodes 1-21

Zoldyck Family arc - Episodes 22-26

Heavens Arena arc - Episodes 27-36

Yorknew City arc - Episodes 37-58

Greed Island arc - Episodes 59-75

Chimera Ant arc - Episodes 76-136

13th Hunter Chairman Election arc - Episodes 137-148 [contd.]

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that the anime will continue. However, whether or not the 2011 anime series will continue depends on how the manga progresses. If Yoshihiro Togashi manages to recover completely and resume the manga chapters, the animators will have enough content to work on.

Therefore, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for new chapter releases. Since the future of the anime depends on the chapter releases, let’s have a look at the status of the Hunter x Hunter manga.

Status of the Hunter x Hunter manga

Yoshihiro Togashi pushed through and released a few chapters during the second half of 2022. The manga came back from a four-year hiatus. However, no new chapter was released this year since Togashi’s health issues resurfaced once again and Shonen JUMP prioritized the manga artist’s health. Despite his health concerns, Togashi has a contingency plan in place for the story.

The author has already planned out the conclusion of this decade-long saga, with the character designs in place. Should the manga artist be unable to work again, his wife, Naoko Takeuchi, will work in his place. She is also a renowned manga artist who was responsible for the creation of Sailor Moon.

In case fans wish to catch up on the manga, they can do so by reading the chapters on Viz.

However, it is noteworthy to mention that only the last three chapters are available for free. The chapters are available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus as well. All chapters on this platform are available for free. Also, fans can read the chapters only once, and a subscription will be required if they wish to revisit the chapters.

