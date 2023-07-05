How many seasons of Demon Slayer there will be, explored

Demon Slayer recently concluded the Swordsmith Village arc, and it’s safe to say that the series has entered its final stages of the story. Those who have read the manga know how crucial the next few story arcs are and how some of the characters will undergo massive development during the course of the anime.

Fans were able to gauge the number of seasons that this anime will have as the manga concluded back in May 2020. At the time of writing, three seasons covered all story arcs up until the Swordsmith Village arc. Based on the number of chapters left, there is a possibility that Demon Slayer might have five seasons in total.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature, and contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Speculated season count

In order to understand the number of seasons that Demon Slayer could have, it is important to know the number of story arcs and subsequent chapters left to be adapted. The conclusion of the Swordsmith Village arc means that members of the Demon Slayer Corps are on the verge of an all-out attack against Muzan.

At the time of writing, there are two story arcs remaining in the manga: - The Hashira Training arc and the Final Battle arc. The latter can be further split into the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc.

The three arcs account for 77 chapters of the Demon Slayer story. The upcoming story arc has already been announced, and, likely, this will not be a part of season 3. Based on the number of chapters present in the Hashira Training arc and Infinity Castle arc, they will most likely be paired for season 4. Hashira Training arc doesn’t have much content since there are nine chapters in total.

Jay Senju 🙏🏾 @Jay2Senju Best new gen arc 🤭 God I cannot wait til Infinity Castle gets animatedBest new gen arc 🤭 God I cannot wait til Infinity Castle gets animated 😩 Best new gen arc 🤭 https://t.co/FaVBISiZ4W

On average, Ufotable adapted two chapters for one episode, but the pacing increased in the latest season. Keeping that in mind, it is highly possible that the Hashira Training arc will only account for about 3 or 4 episodes, and it certainly won’t exceed more than 5. This could change if Ufotable decides to add some original anime moments.

However, they have been quite faithful in their adaptation of the Demon Slayer manga. In the Infinity Castle arc, there are 47 chapters to be adapted. Given that Ufotable covers about 2-3 chapters’ content in a single episode, fans can expect at least 22-23 episodes in this story arc.

If we add both story arcs’ speculated episode counts, it will match the first season’s episode count, which was 26. Furthermore, it is important to note that the fourth season could focus completely on the fight between the demon hunters and the three strongest Upper Moon demons - Kokushibo, Doma, and Akaza.

It would be a good move from the series’ perspective if they didn’t showcase the fight against Muzan just yet, leaving the fans on a massive cliffhanger that will create massive anticipation for the concluding season.

ryan ♡︎ @AyanoKenshin Muzan Kibutsuji - Great main antagonist. I wish he had more action in the series but I loved him during the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs. His story and ideologies were great as well. In terms of being an antagonist, he is one of the best there is. Muzan Kibutsuji - Great main antagonist. I wish he had more action in the series but I loved him during the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs. His story and ideologies were great as well. In terms of being an antagonist, he is one of the best there is. https://t.co/zKDagcQhRe

It makes sense for the Sunrise Countdown arc to be a separate season since it can completely focus on the fight between the demon hunters and the prime antagonist, Kibutsuji Muzan. This season will be relatively short and feature as many episodes as season 3. In the final story arc, there are 22 chapters to adapt, leaving Ufotable with sufficient content for an entire season.

This will be the Demon Slayer Corps’ final efforts in subduing the Demon King, and it will feature some of the Hashiras in their strongest state. Muzan’s final form will be the focus and the transformation that Tanjiro Kamado undergoes towards the end of the series.

This is why we believe that Demon Slayer will have a total of five seasons. However, it is important to note that fans must wait for an official confirmation and take this information with a grain of salt.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes