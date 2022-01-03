How many seasons of My Hero Academia are there?

My Hero Academia is considered to be one of the most popular modern shōnen anime and manga series. Fans certainly had mixed feelings during the recent Shōnen Jump Festa 2022 as an announcement was made regarding the future of the show. The manga will most likely be completed by 2022.

Since then, fans have been trying to catch up with the latest season of the anime. This article will provide further insight into this popular anime series.

My Hero Academia: Number of seasons and the future of the series

At the time of writing, there are five seasons of My Hero Academia with the fifth season recently completing its airing in November 2021. Fortunately, the manga has progressed quite a bit, giving the animators enough content to continue the anime series. Additionally, Kohei Horikoshi, the series' mangaka, has said that he will most likely complete the manga in 2022, following which the anime series will continue adapting the remaining arcs.

The next season of My Hero Academia will only be released in the fall of 2022 since the previous fifth season was completed only recently. On the bright side, fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation as Season 6 is already in production with the upcoming season quite possibly continuing from the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

My Hero Academia plot

The modern world has seen a surge in the development of 'quirks' and superpowers over the years. About 80 percent of the world has some quirk or the other, allowing them to shapeshift or have superhuman powers. But the remaining population is left without powers and Midoriya Izuku is a prime example of that. Throughout his childhood, this young boy dreamt of being a hero and looked up to All Might, the world's foremost superhero.

Izuku Midoryia @IzukuMidoryia16 Today I saw a villain get defeated by some hero's i cant wait to be one one day. Oh come on face it you're quirkless Deku.



Horikoshi, Kohei. Izuku Midoryia Origin, Chapter 1, My hero Academia. Today I saw a villain get defeated by some hero's i cant wait to be one one day. Oh come on face it you're quirkless Deku. Horikoshi, Kohei. Izuku Midoryia Origin, Chapter 1, My hero Academia. https://t.co/o6v2UeZdyT

He wanted to become a hero just like his idol and save the weak with a smile on his face. One fateful day, he comes across All Might and receives the famed superhero's powers. He takes a vow to become a hero just like All Might and save people from monsters and thugs.

Gigguk @GiggukAZ Who's the Number 1 Hero in Australian's My Hero Academia?



All Mate.



I'll see myself out now. Who's the Number 1 Hero in Australian's My Hero Academia?All Mate.I'll see myself out now. https://t.co/IVoarFI7pO

Also Read Article Continues below

He slowly inherits All Might’s powerful quirks and begins training in order to improve his physical strength and endurance. After being enrolled into one of the most prestigious schools that focuses on creating some of the finest heroes, Midoriya Izuku finally lives his dream of becoming a hero, but the path he has chosen is nothing short of treacherous.

Edited by Atul S