How the new Dragon Ball Super arc is connected to the Super Hero movie, explained

One of the most heavily criticized manga series throughout the 2023 calendar year was none other than Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou’s Dragon Ball Super manga series. While the series was overall well-received in 2022 despite issues readers had with the Granolah the Survivor arc, 2023’s heavy critiques stem from the manga’s recap arc of the Super Hero film’s events.

More specifically, what fans so heavily disliked about the last Dragon Ball Super arc was the deviation from its initial focus on Trunks and Goten and becoming a true recap of the film. While some specific details had changed and a few additional events were added, the arc was generally just a rehash of the Super Hero film itself.

Thankfully, the series is starting off 2024 on the right foot, having ended the Super Hero recap arc in the series’ previous issue and is set to begin a new one in this week’s release. However, as leaks seemingly show a connection to the Super Hero arc, many Dragon Ball Super fans are scared that the nightmare isn’t over as they had previously thought.

New Dragon Ball Super arc may still be connected to Super Hero film, but is at least showing brand-new events

How the new arc is connected, explained

Thankfully, fans can rest assured that the Dragon Ball Super manga has indeed concluded its Super Hero recap arc. Part of the confusion and scare from readers stems from the fact that some of the released draft pages for the arc feature characters from the film. However, as additional leaks have come out, it has since become clear that the new arc is indeed moving past the film's events.

Based on currently available leaks, it seems that the new arc is set to begin immediately after the events of the Super Hero film and the manga’s recap arc version of events.

This is suggested by the presence of Broly on Beerus’ planet, who is seen sparring with Vegeta in recent leaks. Beast Gohan also reappears in the new chapter, suggesting that the character himself and his new form will be central to upcoming events in the arc.

The new Dragon Ball Super arc also already seems to be setting up its future, with new leaks allegedly showing Beerus suggesting a new God of Destruction appearing or having appeared. It’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing what is meant exactly, but in either case, it seems that new, powerful enemies are appearing for Goku and co to face.

The new arc is only connected to the Super Hero recap arc in the sense of the latter’s events setting up those of the former. Likewise, this means that fans should be seeing only new material and story content in the new arc, even if some characters and plotlines from the previous arc are reappearing.

Regardless of exactly what characters and plotlines are present and incorporated, fans are nevertheless happy to see the Super Hero recap arc done. While many are hoping to see the Dragon Ball Super manga’s next arc return focus to Black Frieza, it seems readers will be happy with any sort of new material whatsoever.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.