How powerful is Rakan in Solo Leveling? Abilities explored

Solo Leveling is one of the few webtoons that transitioned well to anime. Solo Leveling succeeds due to so many factors including a Suave main character, a simple but gripping main story, and amazing art, but the real thing that makes it work is its Balance. Solo Leveling balances good and evil characters without one overpowering the other. This makes the world more interesting.

One character who is proof of this balance is Rakan. He is one of the nine Monarchs and one of the most powerful. At first glance, Rakan appears one-dimensional, but as the series progresses, viewers see how fully fleshed out he is. Here is a deep dive into who Rakan is.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Who is Rakan in Solo Leveling?

Rakan is also called the King of Beasts (Image via TappyToon)

Rakan is one of the nine Monarchs, along with Siliad, Antares, and Querehsha who are heavily shown in the series. He makes his first appearance during the Jeju Island Arc, along with Siliad. The next time Rakan is shown is during a battle with Christopher Reed. Along with other Monarchs, they kill Christopher Reed with ease.

Trending

The next major action Rakan takes is his attack on Seoul. He lays waste in various parts of the city and murders normal humans. Though he is slowed down by Thomas Andre and Lennart Niermann, he easily beats them and nearly kills Lennart. Sung Jin-Woo saves Lennart’s life and starts fighting with Rakan who is joined by Siliad and Querehsha.

Rakan fatally stabs Jin-Woo, but before he can make the final blow, Sung Il-Hwan stops him. This leads to a battle between Il-Hwan and the monarchs. When Rakan realizes that Sung Jin-Woo is recovering, he runs for his life using a portal. The portal takes him to a forest, unknown to Rakan, Sung Jin-Woo follows him there. When he discovers that Sung Jin-Woo is there, he begs for forgiveness.

Sung Jin-Woo has no intention of forgiving Rakan, and this leads to a quick battle that ends with Rakan’s death. His teeth are later presented to Siliad as proof of his death.

In Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Rakan makes an appearance. He interacts with Sung Jin-Woo’s son with no enmity and even thanks him for rescuing his heir.

What are Rakan’s abilities?

Rakan fighting against Thomas Andre (Image via TappyToon)

Rakan is one of the strongest characters in Solo Leveling. The average S-Rank Hunter is incapable of fighting against Rakan, even National Level Hunters will struggle to make a dent on Rakan. In his battle with Thomas Andre and Lennart, the two characters couldn’t beat Rakan when he became serious.

Like all Monarchs, Rakan has super strength. A hit from Rakan dealt a lot of damage to Thomas Andre who was fighting at full power. He could also physically stab Sung Jin-Woo, a feat that is very difficult.

He also has Super Speed and Immense agility. Rakan could keep up with Sung Jin-Woo and even dodge some of his attacks. In his battle with Thomas Andre, the National Level Hunter stood no chance and struggled to keep up with Rakan.

When he uses his Spiritual Body Manifestation, Rakan turns into a wolf. This makes him stronger and faster. His increased healing ability is one of the best in Solo Leveling, as he can regenerate entire limbs when cut off.

Final thoughts

Rakan, like most Monarchs, hates humans. This is one of the reasons he struggles to accept Sung Jin-Woo. In the series, he kills a human just for bumping into him.

While he acts pridefully and aggressively, Rakan is a coward. When Jin-Woo is resurrected, he quickly runs away leaving Siliad to his fate. Even when he meets Jin-Woo later, he goes on his knees begging for forgiveness.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback