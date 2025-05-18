How did Saturn defeat Sanji and Bonney in One Piece episode 1129? Explained

The situation on Egghead takes a dramatic turn in One Piece episode 1129. Titled Kuma's Past - Better Off Dead in This World, the latest installment of the One Piece anime delivers a thrilling twist to the story as Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders, showcases his might by effortlessly dominating Sanji and Jewelry Bonney.

Transformed into a horned, spider-like creature with sharp-pointed legs, Saint Saturn teleported onto Egghead through a magical circle serving as a portal. A burst of black flames and lightning heralded Saturn’s hideous appearance as he emerged from the circle, his grotesque figure standing before Dr Vegapunk, Atlas, Bonney, Sanji, and Franky.

Bonney and Sanji attacked Saturn, but he subdued them effortlessly, rendering both helpless one by one. Saturn’s glare alone was enough to overpower Sanji and Bonney, a feat that highlighted the Five Elders member as a genuine threat. Read on to learn more about Saturn’s display of power in One Piece episode 1129, but be mindful as the thread contains manga spoilers for anime-only viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1149.

Saturn defeated Sanji and the others just by looking at them in the latest One Piece episode

Bonney, Sanji, and Franky were powerless before Saint Saturn

Saturn overpowered Sanji and Bonney (Image via Toei Animation)

As Saturn materialized in front of Jewelry Bonney and the others, Bonney’s anger flared. Mindful of Saturn’s role in the suffering of her father, Bartholomew Kuma, Bonney attacked him in a fit of rage. She grabbed a nearby sword and used it to stab Saturn in a desperate act of vengeance at the Elder who destroyed Kuma’s life.

However, Saturn sneered as he recovered from the blow, the wound and blood vanishing as if erased. Saturn revealed that he didn’t care about being hit to begin with, and ordered the Marines present at the scene to stand down. He then locked his gaze onto Bonney. using his eyes to unleash a concussive blast that hurled the pink-haired pirate backward, injuring her.

Seeing Bonney wounded and then captured in Saturn’s clutches, Sanji immediately charged at the Elder. However, Saturn struck him with the same ferocious attack he had used moments before. Just as had happened to Bonney, Sanji was blasted backward, the force of the blow slamming him into the ground and causing blood to stream down his face.

With Sanji and Bonney incapacitated, Saturn turned his focus to Monkey D. Luffy, who was lying on the ground, exhausted after using his Gear 5 transformation to fight against Admiral Kizaru. Saturn tried to finish Luffy with one of his razor-sharp claws, but Franky saved the day, pushing Luffy away from the trajectory of Saturn’s strike.

No one could stop Saturn in One Piece episode 1129 (Image via Toei Animation)

But much to Franky’s shock, a crushing force pinned him to the ground, immobilizing him. Saturn directed the same force against Sanji, Dr Vegapunk, and Vegapunk Atlas, immobilizing them as well. Sanji and the others struggled in vain, but they could only watch in horror as Saturn tightened his grip on Bonney, causing her to scream in pain.

A sadistic smirk twisted Saturn’s face as he told Bonney that her father Bartholomew Kuma was born to be a slave, being a descendant of the Buccaneers, a race forever marked by a certain grave sin. Saturn then lifted Bonney in the air and ordered the Marines around to aim their weapons at her head.

Bonney's spirit faltered, and she retreated into her memories of Kuma’s tragic life. A heartbreaking journey back in time began in Bonney’s mind as Vegapunk, Sanji, and Franky, still pinned to the ground, screamed desperately at Saturn to stop.

Saturn’s fearsome eye power (warning: manga spoilers ahead)

Bonney, Franky, and Sanji were powerless against Saturn (Image via Shueisha)

The fiendish transformation into a monstrous fusion between an ox and a spider is just the beginning of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn's terror, as this member of the Five Elders can also dominate his opponents with a mere glance. By locking his glowing eyes on the target, Saturn unleashes a powerful force that strikes with brutal precision.

Acting almost like a form of telekinesis, this attack is invisible to the naked eye. However, its consequences are very tangible. The effects of the force unleashed by Saturn’s eyes seem to vary depending on the target’s overall strength.

An average Marine foot soldier was killed instantly, his head crushed on the spot, while an experienced Navy officer like Vice Admiral Doberman survived the blow, though critically wounded. Sanji and Bonney didn't suffer life-threatening wounds, but were left injured nonetheless, with blood visibly streaming down their faces.

Only Kuma's arrival freed Bonney, Sanji, and the others from Saturn (Image via Shueisha)

Saturn's technique also trapped Sanji, Bonney, Franky, Atlas, and Dr Vegapunk. Unable to free themselves, they were helplessly pinned on the ground. Their salvation only came with Kuma’s timely arrival, as the former Warlord struck Saturn with a formidable Armament Haki-coated punch. Kuma's attack disrupted the effect of Saturn's move, finally allowing Sanji and the others to move again.

The fact that fighters of the caliber of Sanji – the third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, a Yonko crew – and Jewelry Bonney – one of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation, the mightiest pirate rookies – were helpless in the face of Saturn's power only highlights the might of the Warrior God of Science and Defense.

However, Saturn's tremendous technique is not without limitations. The move wasn't nearly as effective when used against someone as strong and indomitable as Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, now a Yonko.

Unlike Sanji and Bonney, Luffy could withstand Saturn's attack (Image via Shueisha)

When Saturn unleashed this attack against Luffy, the young pirate managed to overpower it. Luffy, who was in his Gear 5 form, withstood the blow, only suffering some minor damage in the process. He then shrugged off Saturn's aura to counterattack the Elder, striking him with a fierce barrage of punches.

Still, paired with his Ushi-oni transformation and supernatural regeneration, this attack renders Saturn a dangerous foe, allowing him to dominate most opponents. The exact mechanics of this technique remain unknown, but it appears to channel Saturn's energy – likely including his Haki – to create a force powerful enough to harm and restrain his enemies.

Vegapunk theorized that this attack could be a Devil Fruit ability, but the fact that Saturn used it even when in his human form, without transforming, suggests it is an innate specialty of his, though linked to his Ushi-Oni nature.

In Japanese folklore, the Ushi-Oni is known as a mountain-dwelling beast whose gaze kills travelers. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda likely took inspiration from this legend, as Saint Saturn only needs a single glance to defeat or outright kill those who aren't strong enough to face him.

