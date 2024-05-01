One Piece: Did Vegapunk know about Imu's identity? Explored

One Piece chapter 1113 marked a major milestone in the narration of the Egghead Incident. Although the serialization is currently on a break for the traditional Golden Week Holiday, the latest installment of One Piece provided some compelling developments, including the confirmation of Dr Vegapunk’s death and the beginning of the broadcast of his message to the world.

Among other things, Vegapunk’s message implied that the scientist’s fate is now sealed, as he explained that the broadcast was programmed to activate upon his last heartbeat. Vegapunk’s words left everyone shocked, as he claimed that the One Piece world was set to sink into the sea.

Vegapunk also explained having committed two unspecified major sins that led to his execution at the hands of the World Government. This fueled further curiosity among fans, given that, in his speech, the scientist allegedly mentioned Imu-sama as the instigator of his assassination. Hence, it’s safe to speculate that Vegapunk was aware of Imu’s existence, if not even more than that.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1113.

One Piece chapter 1113 implied that Vegapunk knew the truth beyond the World Government

A message that shocked the world

As seen in One Piece chapter 1113, the broadcast of Vegapunk’s message finally began, despite Gorosei’s attempts to stop it. The Elders couldn’t help but observe in frustration as the transmission started, with their anger only increasing as York told one of them, Saint Marcus Mars, that Vegapunk’s goal was to finish the work that the Ohara scholars had initiated twenty years ago.

With countless people from all over the world tuning in, Vegapunk’s message commenced by explaining that he had set the broadcast to begin immediately after his death. The scientist said that he was aware that someone would come to take his head as punishment for two great sins, the nature of which he didn’t elaborate on.

Vegapunk explained that he didn’t blame whoever ordered his murder as evil, not having a precise understanding of that person’s motives. The scientist’s words on the subject were the following:

"Whoever may have rendered their judgement unto me... I am not trying to convince you that their intent is evil. I will not apply the labels of good and evil... because I understand too little about HIM to begin with."

As the greatest mind, Vegapunk was aware of the greatest threat

Dr Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1113 didn’t explicitly account for who Vegapunk meant by “him”, but, considering the context, it’s pretty clear that the scientist was talking about Imu. The people who have materially executed the judgement on him are Admiral Kizaru and Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and yet Vegapunk specifically uses the word “him”.

Interestingly, upon hearing that part of Vegapunk’s speech, Saint Saturn reacted in a particularly angry manner, as if the scientist had touched a nerve. This is another hint that the person Vegapunk was referring to was none other than Imu-sama, whose existence must be kept secret from the public.

No one is allowed to know that this individual owns the Empty Throne, which supposedly should have no occupant to symbolize the equality of the nations adhering to the World Government. The monarch of Arabasta, Nefertari Cobra, was mercilessly killed just for seeing Imu-sama entering the Phantom Room and sitting on the Empty Throne.

Imu-sama's ominous red-ringed eyes (Image via Toei Animation)

The Five Elders don’t want anybody to find out that Imu is the true leader of the World Government, as that would expose the institution for the oppressive dictatorship that it really is. So far, Imu’s identity is yet to be revealed, as the former has only been seen as a blackened silhouette that gives direct orders to the Elders and can turn into a monster with red-ringed eyes, sharp-pointed teeth, and devil-like limbs.

As such, Imu’s full appearance and name remain a mystery, as does his alleged immortality. Based on his words, however, Vegapunk knows about Imu-sama’s existence. The scientist said that he didn’t label “him” with terms such as good and evil, as he couldn’t understand “him” enough to do so.

Hence, Vegapunk seems to regard Imu as a godlike entity who stands above ordinary humans and their ways of seeing the world. Vegapunk’s words also imply that he lacks knowledge of Imu, meaning that, while he is aware of the tyrannical dictator’s existence, he doesn’t know much about it in detail.

Vegapunk seemed happy to meet the Five Elders (Image via Shueisha)

It’s not yet known how Vegapunk learned about Imu, but the fact that he obtained such uncommon knowledge shouldn’t come as a surprise. In the pursuit of knowledge and scientific progress, Vegapunk acted with moral ambiguity, making highly controversial and questionable decisions.

As seen on the cover of chapter 1075, Vegapunk once met the Five Elders in Mary Geoise’s Pangaea Castle, and, based on his facial expression, seemed absolutely happy about it. Perhaps, on the same occasion, the Elders revealed to him the existence of Imu, or even allowed him to meet the latter.

In any case, the fact that Vegapunk can’t say whether Imu has evil intentions or not can’t help but leave fans wanting to know more. This partial disclosure only teases bigger revelations to come.

Granted, One Piece is a complex story in which there’s no clearly defined good vs evil, as everyone fights and acts according to what they feel is right. Still, the World Government’s deeds, which are a byproduct of Imu-sama’s orders, seem to be everything but commendable, which makes Vegapunk’s words even more puzzling.

Hopefully, the forthcoming One Piece chapters will provide more information, allowing for deeper insights into this captivating mystery. The broadcast of Vegapunk’s message to the world is the narrative device that One Piece author Eiichiro Oda will use to disclose some of the biggest secrets in the franchise’s lore, and the identity of the alleged final villain might be one of them.

