How and where to watch KanColle season 2?

Kantai Collection (more popularly known as KanColle) finally had season 2 nearly seven years after the first one came out. That is a long time in the anime world, but there are several things worth noting about this new season.

First off, there will only be eight episodes in season 2, as opposed to 12 in season 1.

Second, ENGI is the studio behind these new episodes, rather than Diomedéa. KanColle season 2's first episode aired on November 3, 2022, meaning that some anime fans might be curious to know how they can watch it.

This guide will let fans know how and where they can watch KanColle season 2.

Where is KanColle season 2 available?

You can watch it on Crunchyroll (Image via Crunchyroll)

If you want to watch KanColle season 2, you can find it on Crunchyroll. You just have to search for it and click on "Next Season" to find season 2. As of right now, the new episodes are only subtitled, and there is no English dub version.

However, you have to be a paid subscriber of Crunchyroll in order to watch season 2. Similarly, anybody interested in the 2015 series will also have to be atleast in the Fan or higher category to watch those episodes.

Crunchyroll has several tiers:

Free ($0 a month)

Fan ($7.99 a month)

Mega-Fan ($9.99 a month)

Ultimate Fan ($14.99 a month)

Prices may vary based on your country.

Is KanColle available on Netflix, HIDIVE or Prime Video?

Another key visual (Image via ENGI)

Netflix has a lot of great anime on its platform. Unfortunately, these new episodes aren't currently available on Netflix. Likewise, the first season isn't present for US residents, and the film isn't there either.

Similarly, subscribers of HIDIVE won't find the anime on this streaming service. None of the seasons or the film is available on this platform. There is also no news of this anime appearing on HIDIVE any time soon.

KanColle's first season is on Prime Video, but only in some countries. Similarly, the movie is not available on the platform. The second season isn't available in any region on Prime Video, and there is also no news suggesting that it will be added to the streaming service any time soon.

KanColle season 2: See You Again on Another Quiet Blue Sea

Another key visual for the series (Image via ENGI)

The second season is set in a different continuity compared to the first season, and it focuses on the Nishimura Fleet. People who haven't seen the series before should know that instead of the usual ships commencing battle, you get anime girls fighting with ship motifs.

Some of the Japanese voice actors include:

Akagi: Saki Fujita

Saki Fujita Shigure: Yumi Tanibe

Yumi Tanibe Akatsuki: Aya Suzaki

Aya Suzaki Amatsukaze: Yui Ogura

Yui Ogura Kongou: Nao Touyama

Nao Touyama Hibiki: Aya Suzaki

Aya Suzaki Yuudachi: Yumi Tanibe

Yumi Tanibe Haruna: Nao Touyama

Nao Touyama Yamato: Ayana Taketatsu

Ayana Taketatsu Atago: Nao Touyama

Nao Touyama Akatsuki: Aya Suzaki

Aya Suzaki Hamakaze: Mana Komatsu

This season's episodes will come out every week on Thursday, with the last one expected to launch on December 22, 2022. There is currently no news on season 3 or any supplemental film related to the series.

Poll : Are you waiting for the English Dub of this season? Yes No 0 votes