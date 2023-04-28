Hunter x Hunter fandom pleads for the manga's return on creator's 57th birthday

With April 27, 2023, marking Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi’s 57th birthday, fans of all the series by the author and illustrator are wishing him a happy birthday. However, especially active is the fandom for the aforementioned series, mainly thanks to its brief but enjoyable return several months prior.
While Hunter x Hunter fans are prioritizing Togashi’s birthday and wishing him well, there are also requests for the series to eventually come back. While Togashi has said multiple times that he fully intends on finishing the series, fans’ desire for its return is nonetheless spurred on by the previously discussed temporary return.
Hunter x Hunter fans combine well-wishes for Togashi’s 57th birthday with pleads for a series return
As mentioned above, April 27, 2023, marks Hunter x Hunter author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi’s 57th birthday. The famed mangaka, also known for his Yu Yu Hakusho series, is one of the most respected and revered in the manga industry. Unfortunately, spinal health issues have sidelined Togashi from regularly releasing chapters for several years.
While the series did return recently for a 10-chapter run, it only seemed to whet the appetite of fans rather than fully satisfy their desire for new issues. A major factor in this was the subject matter of these 10 chapters, which focused on the Phantom Troupe’s origins in Meteor City. Each member, as well as some new friends of theirs, were shown in their younger, formative years when the group was first founded.
Especially upsetting for many Hunter x Hunter fans was that Togashi is continuing to work on additional chapters, as evidenced by updates via his personal Twitter account. That being said, fans are incredibly understanding of Togashi’s health issues, which are debilitating in every sense of daily life.
Togashi has previously shared with fans some of his daily struggles, including needing to lie down in the shower and having issues going to the bathroom. Similarly, he needs to assume what is essentially a belly-up position when drawing manuscripts due to his health issues. Nevertheless, he pushes forward out of love and respect for the fans of his series.
Thankfully, fans’ requests for Hunter x Hunter’s return are incredibly respectful and clearly secondary to wishing Togashi a happy birthday. Those doing both in one single post are putting Togashi’s birthday wishes first. They are also sharing how understanding they are of his health issues and its impact on production schedules.
This is also a fairly universal sentiment, at least amongst those willing to post and share their thoughts on social media websites such as Twitter. While some may initially think it rude to bother a mangaka with requests for a series return on their birthday, those doing so are acting in the most respectful way possible.
