Hunter x Hunter fandom pleads for the manga's return on creator's 57th birthday

With April 27, 2023, marking Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi’s 57th birthday, fans of all the series by the author and illustrator are wishing him a happy birthday. However, especially active is the fandom for the aforementioned series, mainly thanks to its brief but enjoyable return several months prior.

While Hunter x Hunter fans are prioritizing Togashi’s birthday and wishing him well, there are also requests for the series to eventually come back. While Togashi has said multiple times that he fully intends on finishing the series, fans’ desire for its return is nonetheless spurred on by the previously discussed temporary return.

Hunter x Hunter fans combine well-wishes for Togashi’s 57th birthday with pleads for a series return

Happy birthday, Yoshihiro Togashi! Thank you for sharing your amazing stories with us. Hope you are doing well, and please come back soon! 誕生日おめでとうございます 57 years ago today, on April 27, 1966, in Shinjo Yamagata, Japan, one of the GREATEST writers was born.Happy birthday, Yoshihiro Togashi! Thank you for sharing your amazing stories with us. Hope you are doing well, and please come back soon! 誕生日おめでとうございます 57 years ago today, on April 27, 1966, in Shinjo Yamagata, Japan, one of the GREATEST writers was born.Happy birthday, Yoshihiro Togashi! Thank you for sharing your amazing stories with us. Hope you are doing well, and please come back soon! 誕生日おめでとうございます❗ https://t.co/O60aSRHBb6

As mentioned above, April 27, 2023, marks Hunter x Hunter author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi’s 57th birthday. The famed mangaka, also known for his Yu Yu Hakusho series, is one of the most respected and revered in the manga industry. Unfortunately, spinal health issues have sidelined Togashi from regularly releasing chapters for several years.

While the series did return recently for a 10-chapter run, it only seemed to whet the appetite of fans rather than fully satisfy their desire for new issues. A major factor in this was the subject matter of these 10 chapters, which focused on the Phantom Troupe’s origins in Meteor City. Each member, as well as some new friends of theirs, were shown in their younger, formative years when the group was first founded.

Leorio’s irl boyfriend @FelixLovesBread Happy Birthday, Togashi. Your series and manga has truly changed peoples lives :] Happy Birthday, Togashi. Your series and manga has truly changed peoples lives :]

AJ @Aleczandxr It’s Togashi Day. Happy birthday to the king. It’s Togashi Day. Happy birthday to the king. https://t.co/Ly0CVycaz3

Leon  Final Fantasy VI @LeonBinding HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND WHO CREATED YU YU HAKUSHO AND HUNTER X HUNTER YOSHIHIRO TOGASHI!!! 🥳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND WHO CREATED YU YU HAKUSHO AND HUNTER X HUNTER YOSHIHIRO TOGASHI!!! 🥳🎉🎂 https://t.co/OHuOXHxfSG

tor Ψ @illumiily hes literally perfect happy togashi day hes literally perfect happy togashi day https://t.co/XcLeQuQqzT

Especially upsetting for many Hunter x Hunter fans was that Togashi is continuing to work on additional chapters, as evidenced by updates via his personal Twitter account. That being said, fans are incredibly understanding of Togashi’s health issues, which are debilitating in every sense of daily life.

Togashi has previously shared with fans some of his daily struggles, including needing to lie down in the shower and having issues going to the bathroom. Similarly, he needs to assume what is essentially a belly-up position when drawing manuscripts due to his health issues. Nevertheless, he pushes forward out of love and respect for the fans of his series.

Shin (Kingu) @QuasarGaiden @ChaosSaber_Moo Need Togashi return part 2 cause I cannot sit through that while I'm wasting... maybe I should get my vol 33 @ChaosSaber_Moo Need Togashi return part 2 cause I cannot sit through that while I'm wasting... maybe I should get my vol 33

T 真実 @15thPrinceT Happy 57th birthday to one of my favorite artists ever and personal idol, Yoshihiro Togashi.



Your perseverance and story mean the world to so many of us, thank you. Happy 57th birthday to one of my favorite artists ever and personal idol, Yoshihiro Togashi. Your perseverance and story mean the world to so many of us, thank you. https://t.co/oG5qAIJ6gD

Thankfully, fans’ requests for Hunter x Hunter’s return are incredibly respectful and clearly secondary to wishing Togashi a happy birthday. Those doing both in one single post are putting Togashi’s birthday wishes first. They are also sharing how understanding they are of his health issues and its impact on production schedules.

This is also a fairly universal sentiment, at least amongst those willing to post and share their thoughts on social media websites such as Twitter. While some may initially think it rude to bother a mangaka with requests for a series return on their birthday, those doing so are acting in the most respectful way possible.

