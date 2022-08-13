Hunter x Hunter manga delay possible due to creator's worsening health condition

Ever since Yoshihiro Togashi uploaded a tweet, the entire Hunter x Hunter fanbase has been excited about the series for the past few weeks. Fans realized that the manga would be making a return at some point after Togashi sensei's recovery. However, it is to be noted that the mangaka was forced to take a break from drawing manga because it negatively impacted his health.

Fans have been quite considerate about his health issues, especially after the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura, the creator of Berserk. Yoshihiro Togashi also wrote another tweet today in which he expressed his difficulty in completing the sketches for the manga. Fans believe that this could lead to another possible delay. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at what Togashi sensei had said and see how the fanbase reacted to his latest post on Twitter.

Hunter x Hunter manga most likely delayed owing to Togashi’s declining health

Fans have been anticipating a delay in the series, especially after his tweets in the recent past. In one such tweet, Yoshihiro Togashi mentioned that his health condition was not improving and that he has been advised to spend more time on his recovery. The Hunter x Hunter mangaka's latest tweet also mentioned that he barely had any strength in his right hand. Despite him saying that he managed to complete a panel, fans can expect the manga to be delayed further.

Naturally, the entire fanbase was quite worried over their favorite mangaka. They’re slowly understanding the health hazards that any author faces in their career. Being able to push out quality content in a week's time is close to impossible and this is the norm that most shonen manga series follow. However, the entire fandom is hoping that he recovers soon from the injuries or health issues that he’s facing at the moment.

أ. خَطِيئَةْ النَّقدْ @Nosttromo426 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Sensei be careful, we are your fans we care about you. Your health comes first and then write the manga. Easy on yourself king, you can take a break and we will always wait patiently 🫶🏻 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Sensei be careful, we are your fans we care about you. Your health comes first and then write the manga. Easy on yourself king, you can take a break and we will always wait patiently 🫶🏻✨

One particular Twitter user reacted to this and their tweet's translation suggested that Yoshihiro Togashi could quit drawing at the moment and get back at it once he is completely recovered. Other fans took this opportunity to express their sadness upon hearing such news.

Surprisingly, some of them even had an odd response to the aforementioned tweet posted by Yoshihiro Togashi. The mangaka mentioned that his right hand was struggling during the sketching process, and some of the fans responded by offering their hand.

Every mangaka will have the desire to continue their work because they are extremely passionate about it. However, considerate fans have also urged Togashi sensei to rest as much as he cannot let his excitement get in the way of his treatment. The Hunter x Hunter mangaka is aware of how thrilled the fandom is, but they also do not want that to interrupt his recovery process either.

Ye Stan @RIPDOOMALLCAPS @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp please rest and put your health over everything. we fans can wait, don't let the hype or the feeling of not trying to disappoint win you, because the modt important thing is to take care of yourself. sending love @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp please rest and put your health over everything. we fans can wait, don't let the hype or the feeling of not trying to disappoint win you, because the modt important thing is to take care of yourself. sending love 💞

While the majority of Hunter x Hunter enthusiasts were urging the mangaka to take rest and prioritize his health, there were a few people who were being quite inconsiderate. One user replied to one of his tweets suggesting that the mangaka had more than enough rest already. While it can be frustrating for not being able to read one's favorite manga series, it is important to understand why they've taken a break in the first place.

That being said, it seems like Yoshihiro Togashi will be forced to spend more time on improving his health before he can make any considerable progress with the manga. Until further announcements are made, Hunter x Hunter fans are urged to patiently wait for the release of manga chapters.

