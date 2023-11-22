Hunter X Hunter manga ending: Who is Noko? Gon's wife, explained

Hunter x Hunter fans continue to pray for the health of the manga author, Yoshihiro Togashi, battling debilitating back pain, among other health complications. Therefore, the ending of the manga series has been discussed among fans on various forums like Reddit and social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter).

A recent post from a reputable source (@pewpiece) translated a segment of TV Asahi’s Iwakura and Yoshizumi Show, which featured Togashi’s approach to the ending of the Hunter x Hunter manga. The author has four different manga endings planned, one of which concerns Gon and his wife, Noko.

The next question that arises is: Who is Noko? She is one of the last remaining children on Whale Island, where Gon comes from. Let’s take a look at the ending that involves Gon and his wife that was discussed on a Japanese television show.

Hunter x Hunter: Potential manga ending given by the manga author himself

As stated earlier, there are four scenarios that the author has in mind for the ending. While he didn’t explain the ending for the first three, he separated them based on how it would be received. The translation of the discussion that took place on Asashi TV’s Iwakura and Yoshizumi Show stated the following,

“Regarding the ending, I have prepared three scenarios: A, B, and C. When considering the proportional reaction from readers, ranging from satisfaction to dissatisfaction, the ending A is deemed satisfactory by 80%, and unsatisfactory by 20%."

It continued,

This does not necessarily imply a high rating, but for me, reaching it will be secure in a way that doesn't complicate matters with excessive criticism, in my belief.”

Further adding,

“As for ending B, opinions will be divided similarly between satisfaction and dissatisfaction. For ending C, I anticipate a satisfaction rate of 10% and dissatisfaction rate of 90%. Why do I keep it present, even with a high rate of dissatisfaction?"

Answering himself,

"That's because it is my personal preference, but fundamentally, I want to think to the utmost extent about an ending to the point where I might not choose any of these three and create what I find most enjoyable, which is my ideal and goal.”

Now, the following ending involves Gon’s wife, Noko, from the Hunter x Hunter series. Yoshihiro Togashi stated that scenario D would end the manga should the author meet his unfortunate demise.

The scene begins with the introduction of Jin, who is sitting still, waiting for a fish to catch the bait. The Hunter x Hunter character soon managed to catch the Lake Lord. Jin doesn’t express any interest in leaving the island. However, her parents want her to leave the island to become a hunter.

Noko is seen in the very first episode of Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

The justification on their end gave Hunter x Hunter fans some insight into Gon’s life. Her parents said that Jin had Gon Freecss’ blood in her, which would one day result in her becoming a famed Hunter. But, when Jin shows no interest in leaving the town, they state that this behavior could be due to Noko’s blood in her.

This is a possible hint that Gon Freecss would one day marry Noko. Aside from Gon, she was the only remaining child who remained on Whale Island.

In the manga and anime series, Noko is seen briefly in two different story arcs. Once in the Hunter Exam arc, she is seen/mentioned greeting Gon as he departs from the dock. In the Yorknew City arc, Gon briefly mentions Noko’s name to Killua during a conversation.

Noko’s character in the Hunter x Hunter series could be explored if Yoshihiro Togashi’s contingency plan comes into effect. That being said, there isn’t much we know about Noko except that she could be Gon’s potential bride in the anime and manga series.

