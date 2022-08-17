Hunter x Hunter mangaka shares concering update on his health

Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter x Hunter, has been suffering from debilitating back pain for many years. The manga has been on a hiatus for a while and the fanbase was quite excited to see Togashi sensei announce that the series would be resuming soon.

However, some of the recent tweets have left fans concerned. The mangaka recently uploaded another tweet that gave an update about his health and his progress with the manga as well.

Let’s take a look at the tweet uploaded by the mangaka and see how the fanbase reacted to it.

Hunter x Hunter: Mangaka’s latest tweet leaves fans worried about his health

The past few tweets that Togashi sensei posted also outlined some of the difficulties he has been facing recently. In one of the tweets, he mentioned that he was struggling to draw due to the lack of strength in his right hand.

His most recent tweet gave an important update with respect to the progress of the manga. He stated that he had begun the coloring process. However, he also mentioned that he had no choice but to stand in order to draw.

Owing to his poor health, he wasn’t able to maintain his posture for longer than 10 minutes. He is forced to change his position every 10 minutes to avoid serious pain.

sandman @sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: I have no choice but to stand up when coloring my current drawings. Besides, I have to stand up when drawing a line of the panels. I can't keep my posture even for 10 minutes, so I have no choice but to roam around. No choice. @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Translation: I have no choice but to stand up when coloring my current drawings. Besides, I have to stand up when drawing a line of the panels. I can't keep my posture even for 10 minutes, so I have no choice but to roam around. No choice.😥

Naturally, the entire Hunter x Hunter fanbase focused on the latter part of the tweet and expressed their concern for the mangaka’s health. Fans began discussing the amount of load Togashi sensei is shouldering at the moment.

Some fans wanted Togashi sensei to stop working on the series and prioritize his health. Meanwhile, others placed themselves in the mangaka's shoes and explained how he would want his life’s work to be completed.

One fan also mentioned that it would be better if Togashi sensei gave a majority of the work load to his assistants.

Elden Race @PS_MasterRace @absoluteabsurd7 @sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp It's his own life's work. He WANTS to see it finished. Do you honestly believe Togashi will be happy if he doesn't work on it. I just think he needs to give more load to his assistants. He seems to want do alot by himself @absoluteabsurd7 @sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp It's his own life's work. He WANTS to see it finished. Do you honestly believe Togashi will be happy if he doesn't work on it. I just think he needs to give more load to his assistants. He seems to want do alot by himself

Fans expressed their excitement in reading the upcoming chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga. However, they also stated the importance of health and how they'd prefer to wait as long as Togashi sensei prioritizes his health.

There is no doubt that Togashi sensei is doing his best to get the right treatment. However, some of the fans wanted to help the mangaka out and offered a few suggestions in the comment section.

One particular fan stated that a standing desk would be a good investment since the height can be adjusted. This would allow Togashi sensei to sit or stand according to his convenience and continue doing his work as well.

Fans also mentioned that they wanted to help without overstepping boundaries.

Hunter x Hunter fans hope that the mangaka gets plenty of rest. It's important for the manga industry to understand the health hazards and the strain it puts on an artist.

Many manga series require artists to put out content on a weekly basis and this can lead to a ton of health problems. The entire anime and manga community wishes Togashi sensei a speedy recovery and is looking forward to reading the upcoming chapters of Hunter x Hunter.

