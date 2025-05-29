Hunter X Hunter showed the peak of brotherly obsession through Killua, and how to break it

Hunter X Hunter explores several dark and complex topics throughout its manga run, with one of the most pivotal being Killua Zoldyck's estranged relationship with his family, especially his oldest brother, Illumi. This resulted in what can be considered the peak of brotherly obsession on Illumi's part because of the actions he committed and the ramifications he had on his youngest sibling.

Killua spends a good portion of the Hunter X Hunter series running away from his family's command to become an assassin and wanting more out of life, with the co-protagonist later finding out that his brother Illumi had been pulling the strings regarding some of his inner fears.

Furthermore, his friendship with Gon Freecss proves to be the catalyst for his growth and capacity to overcome this trauma and become a better person.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining the toxic brotherly relationship between Killua and Illumi in Hunter X Hunter

Killua being controlled by Illumi (Image via Madhouse)

Author Yoshihiro Togashi establishes, since the first arc, that Killua hails from a family of assassins. He goes to great lengths to highlight that this environment convinces him that everything he should do is to take lives without hesitation.

This reaches its climax of control through the character of Illumi, his oldest brother, who has a twisted sense of love for Killua, and controls him so he can become the assassin he thinks he is meant to be.

That is shown during their encounter in the Hunter Exam arc, although it is later revealed that Illumi used one of his needles and stuck it in Killua's brain so the latter would run away from fights he thought he couldn't win. While some may interpret this as a way to protect his youngest brother, it also robs him of his own autonomy and the ability to overcome obstacles.

While other characters, such as their father, Silva, also play a role in Killua's inner conflict, Illumi is the most visual representation. This is emphasized throughout the story as the young Zoldyck slowly moves away from this mentality and becomes a lot more human, which is shown through his growing friendship with Gon Freecs.

The counterargument through Gon and Killua

Killua and Gon as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse).

It is clear through Togashi's writing that Killua and Gon's friendship is the heart of the Hunter X Hunter manga, and why the young assassin ends up walking away from that life. It's through his friendship with the protagonist that he learns what it means to connect with people healthily and also to care for others, thus giving life a greater value.

Naturally, this doesn't mean that their character dynamics are perfect, as evidenced after Kite's apparent death in the Chimera Ant arc, but it is a major improvement to what Killua had with his family. They are also meant to mirror each other's journey in opposite directions, with Gon losing a lot of his humanity while Killua gains his.

Final thoughts

Killua's journey throughout Hunter X Hunter is one of the most important elements of the story, and one of Togashi's biggest triumphs when it comes to character writing. In that regard, Killua's toxic brotherly relationship with Illumi defines the conflict that he has to overcome and how that came to be.

