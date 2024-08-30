"Hyped it up for nothing" - One Piece fandom at war with itself after Egghead Incident is confirmed over

While One Piece is unfortunately on break this week following the official release of chapter 1124 on Monday, August 26, 2024, fans still got some information on the series. This info comes from the editor’s comment in this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which claimed that the Egghead Incident has officially concluded heading into chapter 1125.

Understandably, this has left the One Piece fandom divided between itself, with some claiming the incident was built up too much and didn’t deliver to their expectations. Others, however, are arguing that the Egghead Incident wasn’t meant to shock readers, but the in-series world, and likewise succeeded.

Oda’s execution of One Piece’s Egghead Incident has seemingly left a sour taste in some fans’ mouths

The Egghead Incident refers to the culmination of the arc’s chain of events which the One Piece manga claimed would “shock the world.” With the Incident confirmed to have concluded thanks to the latest editor comment, it seems that the Incident itself was the death of Dr. Vegapunk and his subsequent announcement. This is largely supported by the new information it gave the world on the Void Century, as well as both readers and the world on the imminent flooding.

It also likely refers to the incredible battle which took place at Egghead, seeing the Straw Hats and their allies “defeat” one of the largest Marine forces seen in the series, including the Gorosei. Although they did so with help from Emeth (who utilized Joy Boy’s Conqueror’s Haki in a key moment) and others, it nevertheless is likely a part of what the Egghead Incident refers to as a blanket term.

This would also make sense for how shocking such a feat would be to the rank and file Marines who were present on Egghead Island during One Piece’s latest arc. While they obviously don’t make up the entirety of the series’ world, they’re certainly a part of it. Likewise, the reveal of Joy Boy’s Conqueror’s Haki clearly shocked Imu as well, further supporting such an interpretation of what the Egghead Incident is and envelops as a term.

Fan reaction

Unsurprisingly, however, some fans are still arguing that this simply wasn’t enough, calling the arc a major letdown despite everything it did well and right. Many are simply commenting on how the arc didn’t live up to their expectations and moving on, while others are questioning what the incident was or pointing out their specific issues with it:

“Bro I thought the incident was gonna be something crazier [broken heart emoji] we move tho [crying laughing emoji, peace sign emoji],” briefly lamented one fan.

“SERIOUSLY? I THOUGHT THE TWIST WAS GONNA BE A BIG TWIST????,” angrily questioned another.

“So what was the incident? The broadcast or Vegapunk dying?,” more calmly inquired a third.

Others, however, are defending the Egghead Incident being over and asserting that it did exactly what it promised to and needed to:

“It makes the most sense that the incident that would “Shock the world” was the world sinking and that it was caused by a man made weapon. That was it,” pointed out one netizen.

“The [series’] world got shocked by the broadcast right so that must be the conclusion since the sh won technically against the gorosei,” argued another.

“Everyone who read the manga chapters of the Egghead arc rather than just the brief spoilers knew that,” claimed a third.

“It was shocked for the OP world. It’s that simple,” concluded a fourth.

In any case, it’s clear that at least the Egghead Incident aspect of the arc’s events was incredibly divisive, as were other aspects of the arc such as Kuma’s backstory and more. However, with the Elbaf arc on the horizon, the series’ community will hopefully band together once again and excitedly look to the future with the manga’s return on Monday, September 9.

