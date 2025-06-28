I can never hate Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling, and her accomplishments are the reason why

Solo Leveling's Cha Hae-In became quite the sensation when the web novel was released. Fans were wowed by the Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild and what she brough to the table. Not to mention, she was Sung Jinwoo's love interest and the pair ended up together, having a son named Sung Suho. But all this aside, Cha Hae-In has accomplished her fair of feats to boast about.

The anime adaptation of Chugong's web novel was helped boost her popularity further and shed some light on what she had done so far (at least till season 2). She was one of the Korean's strongest for a reason, with Jinwoo even believing that she was powerful enough to rival Go Gunhee. All this was her without any special powers from the Rules or Monarchs, making Cha Hae-In a fan favorite.

Dislcaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Solo Leveling: Cha Hae-In and her exploits make her a well-loved character

Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To begin with, Cha Hae-In was established as one of Korea's strongest Hunters from the very beginning. Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, she was nicknamed "The Dancer" for her fluid and dance-like movements in battle, her swordsmanship being well-known and one to reckon with. Even the Ant King recognized her power, hence why he attacked her first.

When speaking of exploits, Cha Hae-In would tirelessly patrol on Dungeon Raids when miners were involved. She cared deeply for the safety of the whole crew and did so without any breaks. That is how she met Jinwoo and realized that he smelled different from others (A-Rank Dungeon Raid). Her doing this ensured so lives were lost at all.

Next, when the Jeju Island Attack parties were being formed, she was the only one to be acknowledged by the Japanese S-Ranks. Their respect for her further grew when she made quick work of them during training. This is tied to her next accomplishment, where she has easily taken on and defeated S-Rank Monsters, only adding to her credibility as Korea's finest.

Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Furthermore, she was someone who didn't face too much of an issue defeating Igris in Solo Leveling. Contrary to popular belief, Igris wasn't holding back yet she rendered him unable to continue. Cha Hae-In's impressive battle ability extends even further - during the Return to the Double Dungeon Arc, she was able to go toe-to-toe with the Architect and earned his acknowledgment too.

Now stepping into the sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Hae-In rescued ice elf children when she saw them in danger. She then proceeded to mother them, leading to the Frost Monarch abandoning his hatred for humanity and respected her deeply. Not only that, she formed a strong bond with Kaisel and didn't hesitate to traverse the Dragon Realm when his powers needed restoration.

Moving on, in the sequel, Cha Hae-In was able to easily subdue the world's strongest Hunter who was possessed by an Apostle. This was simple depiction of dominance. Not only that, the Apostle of Paradise sustained major damage from Cha Hae-In's attack, about of his body being severed. He was stunned at her power and realizing her mastery of the Demon King's longsword, needed to flee.

Final Thoughts

Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Cha Hae-In is easily the strongest female character in Solo Leveling and likely among the top overall. Her exploits speak for themselves and she has proved time and again why deserves her status. From battling Magic Beasts to other Hunters to now Apostles, Hae-In's powers have only seen an increase and will likely continue in that manner.

Not just for her battle abilities, Hae-In isn't afraid to speak up and express herself. This is when the situation demands it (like Jeju Island) or to confess her feelings for Jinwoo. She is more than a brave woman - she is a role model, in-series and in real life, a protector, a mother and a force to reckon with. Even in Jinwoo's absence, Cha Hae-In can more than hold her own and do so with grace.

