I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9: Luna becomes Lexia's bodyguard and rival

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9, fans saw Lady Lexia hiring Luna as her bodyguard. Even though Luna was hired to assassinate Lexia, the princess chose to forgive Luna and gave her the opportunity of a lifetime. However, Luna's role isn't just protecting Lexia, she is now also Lexia's rival.

The previous episode saw Yuya with his group during the field trip. However, it got cut short after a bear attacked the campsite. Later, when Yuuya returned to the isekai world to head to the royal palace, Lexia was attacked by an assassin. Upon apprehending the assassin, Yuuya realized that it was Luna. After that, he teleported back to his home with Luna and Lexia to find out why Luna attacked the princess.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9: Lexia and Luna discuss their feelings for Yuuya

Yuuya Tenjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 9 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9, titled The Princess and the Assassin, opened with Lexia and Luna in Yuuya's room. There Lexia told Yuuya how his teleportation spell was rare and could start wars if people learned about it. Hence, she asked Yuuya not to use the spell openly.

Soon after, when Luna woke up, she revealed how she was trained to be an assassin by her master since childhood. Following this, she joined the Dark Guild and became an assassin with the name "Headhunter." So, as part of her job as an assassin, she was hired to kill Lexia, which is why she attacked her.

Lady Lexia as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 9 (Image via Millepensee)

However, after being apprehended by Yuuya Tenjou, Luna felt depressed. She was certain that she was either going to receive a death sentence or be killed by the Dark Guild members. Seeing this, Lexia gave Luna the chance to change her life. She proposed to Luna to become her bodyguard and work for her. While Luna tried to reject the idea at first, she could not deny the kind offer.

After Luna became Lexia's bodyguard, the two went to take a bath together. There, they discussed their feelings for Yuuya and established each other as love rivals. Soon after, they began their attempts to get closer to him, however, Yuuya remained indifferent.

Luna as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 9 (Image via Millepensee)

The next day, Yuuya and Lexia returned to Owen and the soldiers with Luna. Lexia then revealed how Luna was the assassin that tried to kill her, whom she hired as her bodyguard. While this cautioned Owen and his men against Luna, they had to lay down their weapons after the princess ordered them.

Yuuya then explained to Owen that he would not be able to go to the royal palace due to some other engagements. While Lexia and Owen were disappointed, they had no other option but to return to the palace. But before their departure to the royal palace, Luna made a big move towards Yuuya by kissing him on his cheek.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9

The agency woman as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 9 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 9 saw Yuuya tame a new beast in the isekai world. However, he needed to return to school. Upon his return, he learned about the interclass ball games, which could be the story's next focus. As the students were preparing for the same, the woman from episode 3 who wanted to poach Yuuya for her agency was seen standing in front of Ousei Academy.

