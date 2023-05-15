I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7: Yuya rescues the assassin, goes on his field trip

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7, fans got to see Yuya encounter the assassin who is after Lady Lexia. While fans were expecting them to fight one another, there was no conflict between them. Instead, they trained together, helping each other get stronger.

The previous episode saw Yuya attain mana pathways from the sage, following which he was able to use magic spells. Later, when Yuya and his friends went out together for shopping, Kaori, Kaede, and Kanzaki were stuck due to a fire. Thus, to rescue them, he made use of his magic.

Yuya and the assassin train together in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7

Yuya and Night as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7, titled Encounter in the Forest, opened with Yuya learning to open portals from one location to another, which he can as long as he has visited the place earlier. Upon traveling to the forest, he and Night fought some monsters and decided to head back home when Night detected something unusual.

Night directed Yuya to a location where a hoard of goblins was attacking a woman. While Yuya wanted to help him, Night was wary of the woman and did not let Yuya help. However, when the woman got overpowered by the goblins, Yuya and Night rescued her. Following that, Yuya was carrying her home when she woke up. After getting healed by drinking the Complete Healing Juice, the woman revealed her name to be Luna.

Yuya and Luna as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7 (Image via Millepensee)

Upon learning how capable Yuya was, she asked to train with him. Yuya accepted the request, and both trained together. During the training period, both of them taught each other many things, and even Night got close to Luna. However, because Yuya had his field trip, he had to stop their training sessions. While Luna was upset that their time together had ended, she was happy for having met Yuya and thanked him for his generosity.

The next day, Yuya went on his field trip with his group consisting of Akari, Kaede, and Kanzaki. During the transit, Yuya realized how his luck status had been heightened due to levelling up, which made doing anything easy for him.

Yuya as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7 (Image via Millepensee)

After they reached the location, the students were informed that they were to camp in the forest and collect food for themselves from the forest. While the food was set to be monitored, the school had brought their medical teacher Yomikawa in case there was an emergency.

The students then went to their campsite and set off to gather food. During this time, Yuya went with Kaede to catch fish as he used his luck and the knowledge he got from Luna to catch the fish with his bare hands.

The Headhunter as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7 (Image via Millepensee)

As for Luna in the isekai world, she was thankful for having met Yuya. However, she was a member of the Dark Guild, an assassin called the Headhunter, whose target was Lady Lexia. However, she did not know that the person she had trained to fight against was Yuya himself, who was Lexia's anonymous helper. Elsewhere, Lady Lexia decided to go to the Great Demon Territory to meet Yuya.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7

I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 7 saw Yuya, although not known to him, train the person who was after Lady Lexia's life. While Luna seems to be a nice person, she is an assassin and has to complete her given task. Thus, fans can expect Yuya to fight Luna when Lexia will reach the Great Demon Territory.

