I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yuya rescuing a dog, following which he adopted him and named him Night. The next day, Yuya went out for a walk with Night when he met Kaori and Miu. That's when a purse snatcher stole a purse and Yuya and Night stopped him together.

Yuya might receive new powers in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Kaede and Yuya as seen in the anime (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 6, titled The Sage and Magic, will be released on Monday, May 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, May 8

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, May 8

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, May 8

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, May 8

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, May 8

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, May 8

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, May 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, May 9

Night as seen in the anime (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 6 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 9. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 6?

Yuya as seen in the anime (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 6, titled The Sage and Magic, will most likely see Yuya read the contents of the mysterious book he found in the previous episode. Considering that it was kept inside a hidden room, it could reveal some secrets and could give Yuya some new powers.

The upcoming episode might also feature an assassination attempt as a person was seen hiring an assassin to kill someone. Considering that only a handful of characters have been introduced till now, there is a good chance that Lady Lexia is the assassin's target.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 5

Kaori as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 5 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 5, titled New Family, saw Yuya rescue a Black Fenrir from a monster, following which, he adopted him and named him Night. Yuya brought the dog home, as the next day he went out with Kaede to purchase stuff for Night.

After purchasing a collar for Night, Yuya took him for a walk, during which he happened to meet Kaori and Miu. Soon after, a purse-snatcher appeared, who was captured by Night and Yuya together.

Poll : 0 votes