I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2 will be released on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The first episode of the anime revealed to viewers the protagonist Yuuya Tenjou's pathetic life before he discovered the door to the other world. Having leveled up in the fantasy world, Yuuya developed an athletic body with a robust build as opposed to his previously obese body. This change is set to greatly impact his life upon entering high school.

Kaori Houjou will repay her debt to Yuuya Tenjou in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Yuuya Tenjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 1 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2, titled Ousei Academy, will be released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Thursday, April 13

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, April 13

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Thursday, April 13

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, April 13

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Thursday, April 13

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, April 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Thursday, April 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, April 14

Youta and Sora as seen in I Got a Cheat skill in another world episode 1 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2 will first air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, the same will be made available to watch on Muse Asia YouTube channel for free in the Asia-Pacific area.

Fans should note that the anime had an early premiere on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia before its premiere on Tokyo MX on April 7. However, the upcoming episodes will only be released on Fridays.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2?

Kaori Houjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 1 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 2, titled Ousei Academy, will most likely see Kaori Houjou try to repay her debt to Yuuya Tenjou. As evident from the final scene in the anime's premiere, Kaori seems to be from a very rich family. Thus, after being protected by Yuuya, she might be willing to use her position to present him with a good opportunity.

As evident from the episode's title, Ousei Academy, there is a good chance that Kaori will invite Yuuya to join her in the academy. Thus, fans are guessing that Kaori will act as a love interest for Yuuya in the upcoming episodes.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 1

Yuuya Tenjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 1 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 1, titled To Another World, showed viewers how pathetic Yuuya Tenjou's life was before he leveled up. He was bullied by his classmates and hated by his family, who would constantly berate him.

After his grandfather passed away, Yuuya inherited his house, following which his parents left him. One day, when he returned home after a terrible day, he found a door to an isekai world. In the new world, he acquired some epic weapons, using which, he defeated monsters and leveled up.

Yuuya's classmates shocked from seeing his new appearance (Image via Millepensee)

However, the changes his body went through in the fantasy world also started to reflect in the real world, as his younger siblings, bullies, and classmates were shocked upon witnessing Yuuya's new look.

Before leveling up, Yuuya happened to protect Kaori Honjou from being harassed. Following that, Kaori arrived at Yuuya's high school to repay her debt.

