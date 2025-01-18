I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 will be released on January 26, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. It will be one of the few purely fantasy anime series to air during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including BS Nippon TV, will broadcast the episode.

The series will primarily adopt the I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! light novel. Episode 2 mainly focused on exploring Yuke's actual power level, which has remained a mystery due to his overpowered abilities and an abnormal B-ranking.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3: Release date and time

Trending

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 is scheduled for a release at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, January 26, 2024, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will have a total of 24 episodes, which will be released in two consecutive cours. The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday January 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

January 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday January 25, 2024 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

January 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

January 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday January 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday January 26, 2024

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese audiences, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. For international audiences, the series will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime catalog, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 2

Yuke and the Clover party as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 2 began with Marina, Rain, Silk, and Yuke discussing their battle from episode 1, which ended up creating a feeling of awkwardness for Yuke. While Yuke expressed his reservations about a new member like him deciding the Clover Party's moves, his students reassured him that he deserved the position. In the end, Yuke's students decided to appoint him as the party leader of the Clover Party.

The episode then swiftly cuts to the Thundering Pike, Yuke's previous party, facing numerous difficulties in the dungeon. This made Yuke's absence from their party glaringly obvious. Later on, Yuke and his party discussed their next course of action, which involved restocking their supplies and taking up quests to build up their overall fighting prowess.

Yuke using his strongest spell (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yuke later headed to the adventurer guild and accepted a shady quest request in a nearby forest. Although Yuke deemed the quest doable for the Clover Party, they soon discovered that its odd difficulty rating was due to a high-level dungeon monster rampaging in the same forest. The episode ended with Yuke unleashing one of his strongest spells on the monster, as the outcome was left unresolved.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 3: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime Episode 3 will reveal the outcome of Yuke and his party's fight with the high-level dungeon monster. While Yuke's previous party has already begun facing troubles in his absence, their actual retribution and desperation will also be expanded upon in future episodes.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback