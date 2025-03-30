I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 8 PM JST on Abema in Japan. Global fans of the series can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

In the recent episode, Liam wakes up and discovers Banfield's financial crisis. He trains with mobile knights and learns about his shortcomings. In search of improvement, he gets a mentor, Yasushi. Princess Christiana's efforts at peace fail, causing her kingdom to be destroyed. Liam finds out about corruption prevailing in his kingdom and aims to eradicate it. Empowered with new abilities, he goes after an elite mobile knight.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 release date and time

Masita as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

As announced by the official X account of anime studio, the first three episodes of the series followed an early release schedule. However, the next episode will broadcast on regular time.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 will air on April 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM JST on ABEMA. International fans of the series can watch the upcoming episode 30 minutes after its broadcast on Japanese media.

Here is the release schedule for episode 4, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Eastern Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 07:00 AM Pacific Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 04:00 AM British Summer Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 12:00 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 01:00 PM Australian Central Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 04:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 07:00 PM

Countdown for episode 4:

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4

Liam as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 will premiere on ABC, TV Asashi, and other networks for the Japanese fans. They can also watch it on online platforms such as Anime Store, ABEMA, and others.

Moreover, viewers in Africa, Central America, South America, North America, Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East can access it on Crunchyroll. I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 will be available 30 minutes after its Japanese premiere.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4 recap

Amagi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Liam awakens from his long sleep and discovers two years have passed. Amagi tells him the education capsule wiped out his concept of time and upgraded his physical body, but he requires rehabilitation. She informs him of Banfield territory, displaying higher-level mechas and robots to him. The problem of financial stability, though, persists.

Liam trains with a mobile knight and also spars against Captain Masita. Knowing that Masita is trying to withhold himself, he requests a true fights and gets defeated. In order to get better, he searches for a teacher. Yasushi, a so-called master of The Way of the Flash, appears at this moment. Liam feels that Yasushi is a real martial artist and the former wishes to become his disciple. Yasushi agrees but is later revealed to be a fraud.

Meanwhile, Christiana Leta Resebreia tries to negotiate a peace treaty with the Goaz Pirate Gang. Goaz taunts her attempts and shares that her allies have betrayed her. She is held captive and forced to witness Goaz burning her country.

Liam, meanwhile, trains under Yasushi in Banfield without realizing he is being deceived. Yasushi declines to teach him advanced skills, insisting he first needs to learn the fundamentals.

Amagi provides an economic report, which shows financial mismanagement. Liam catches one of the officials manipulating orders and accuses him of embezzlement. Liam sees through the lie and kills him. He instructs Amagi to kill corrupt officials. Amagi warns him of instability and proposes artificial beings as a means to rule. Liam has absolute faith in her and states that he will govern Banfield as she wishes.

What to expect in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4?

Yasushi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

With I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 4, the story will shift its focus more to the mobile knight.

As revealed in the preview, the next episode will be titled First Battle. Liam will start his training with his great grandfather's mobile knight. Amagi mentions that this is a very old model, and a new model would be more suitable. However, Yasushi forces him to use the same.

