I Parry Everything episode 9: Noor defeats an entire army

I Parry Everything episode 9, titled 'I Parried an Army,' aired on August 30, 2024. The episode primarily focused on revealing the main perpetrator behind the attacks, the Magic Kingdom, and their motivations. It was revealed that the Magic Kingdom heavily relied on magic-driven technology and its application in weaponry.

The kingdom sought the Kingdom of Clay's "Dungeon of the Lost" and aimed to use Clay's destruction as an incident to establish their own military might. I Parry Everything episode 9 ended with Noor dismantling the heavily equipped Magic Kingdom army.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Parry Everything episode 9.

I Parry Everything episode 9 highlights

Noor and the Dragon

I Parry Everything episode 9 started with Noor examining his surroundings after defeating the Dragon of Calamity. Despite his heroic deed, Noor jokingly remarked that he couldn't be a hero due to the extensive damage done to the kingdom. The dragon, now docile and submissive, caught Noor's attention as he reflected on the situation.

Shortly after, Lynne, Ines, and Rolo arrived, and Noor, under the mistaken belief that Rolo had somehow tamed the dragon, began thanking him. Rolo vehemently denied having anything to do with the dragon's change in behavior. But, Noor interpreted this as Rolo not wanting credit, fearing it might make others afraid of him.

Noor

Noor quickly changed the subject, asking Rolo if he could instruct the dragon to return home peacefully, as Noor preferred not to slay the creature, despite it being the most logical course of action. Rolo then conveyed the message to the dragon, which agreed and flew away.

As Noor and his party watched the dragon depart from a distance, it was suddenly struck down by a magic projectile. This attack was later revealed to have come from the Magic Kingdom, which had been using the Dragon of Calamity to wreak havoc on the Kingdom of Clays.

The Magic Kingdom’s main objective in attacking Clays was to seize control of the "Dungeon of the Lost" while showcasing the power of their magical-technology hybrid weaponry. In a further act of aggression, the Magic Kingdom ordered a magic cannon attack on Ines, catching her off guard. However, Noor deflected the attack, protecting Ines.

Noor standing over the Magic Kingdom King

Realizing the need to retreat, Ines, Lynne, and Rolo began to withdraw, but Noor decided to stay behind to buy them time. Moved by Noor’s selflessness, Lynne offered him what she called "last aid," leading Noor to believe it was some sort of defensive spell. Instead, Lynne unleashed a point-blank wind blast, sending Noor flying directly into the midst of the Magic Kingdom army.

Although initially shaken by Lynne’s unexpected attack, Noor quickly regained his composure. He began disarming the entire Magic Kingdom army, neutralizing their numerous magic cannons and shields.

This display of overwhelming strength caused the King of the Magic Kingdom to lose confidence in his ability to win the war. The episode concluded with Noor unknowingly humiliating the king, who, traumatized by Noor's actions, fled the battlefield on horseback.

Final thoughts

I Parry Everything episode 10 will be released on September 6, 2024, and will depict the consequences of Noor attacking the enemy army alone. Episode 9 of the series made it clear that Noor was somewhat exhausted after his fight against the dragon and Deadman Zadu. Noor may get captured in I Parry Everything episode 10.

