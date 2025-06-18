I didn't realize Antares was using Earth as a bait in Solo Leveling, until I discovered his true motive

Solo Leveling's concept of the war between the Rulers and the Monarchs was quite a creative and intriguing one. It introduced a number of unique characters and presented a complex storyline in the midst of which Sung Jinwoo found himself tangled. Eventually, he succeeded Ashborn and become the Shadow Monarch, thus putting an end to this conflict.

But during his journey, he came across the strongest and oldest Monarch in Antares, the Monarch of Dragons. He served as the final anatagonis of the series, facing off Sung Jinwoo in an adrenaline-pumping action-heavy destructive battle. Ultimately, Jinwoo clinched victory and went on to alter the timeline. Given that the series is over now, a recap of the same reveals that Antares had ulterior motives.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Solo Leveling: Antares' true motive revealed that he was using Earth as bait

To begin with, the Shadow Monarch in Solo Leveling before Sung Jinwoo was Ashborn. He was the one who had chosen Jinwoo as his successor and later revealed himself to the man to explain everything. As he spoke of the fued between the Rulers and the Monarchs, he mentioned that the even the former group would reset the timelines, the Monarchs retained their memories.

This the Rulers did each time in an attempt to change the outcome of the battle. Now as time passed, Earth evolved from being a battlefield to actually turning into a trap. The Rulers began to exist there by choosing different individuals as vessels like Thomas Andre, Go Gunhee, Christopher Reed and others. In other words, they developed a soft spot for the planet.

Now given that the Monarchs had held on to all their memories, Antares realized this change in the Rulers. Thus, he decided to exploit it. He deliberately began to lay in wait, gathering his forces and had even welcomed Ashborn's return, hoping he would join the Monarch of Dragons. All this was to lure the Rulers into the trap that been created - Earth.

Antares (Image via D&C Media)

Once successful, the plan was eliminate them in one swift blow. So to put it plainly, Earth was not being spared or overlooked. It was purposely being allowed to grow and flourish in preparation for a deathly blow. The emergence and rise to power of Sung Jinwoo was a surprising wildcard that no one had seen coming. Each of the Monarchs did try to stop him, but their efforts were in vain.

Ultimately, Solo Leveling's Antares wasn't plaining looking to destroy and win, he relished combat and annihilation. Moreover, given Ashborn's absence, he was the strongest Monarch and hence, unstoppable. He was a warrior at heart, not simply a mindless force that sought destruction and control. This is likely what made him the strongest after Ashborn.

Along with ruthlessness, he was tactical in his moves and a combatant from the inside out. This was on full display in Solo Leveling when he finally battled Jinwoo. Lastly, he only appears towards the end because he was the final boss. Likely due to his endgame nature, he may have surpassed the need possessing a vessel and strengthening it for his coming or used his dragon form to bide time.

In Conclusion

Antares (Image via D&C Media)

Solo Leveling added a cosmic element to its story through the introduction od the Ruler-Moanrch War. It heavily exceeded the series' initial impressions of a game-like setting involving Dungeons and Hunters. Among these cosmic beings, Antares the Dragon Monarch was a standout, given his immense power and intellect.

Not simply brute force, Antares had one eye on his enemies (Rulers) as they had grown soft towards Earth. While this was an emotional investment for them, it was an opportunity for him. Playing on their emotional investment, the Monarch of Dragons permitted the Earth to flourish.

He intended to lure them and end matters in one swift blow. However, Jinwoo emerged as an obstacle that threw his scheming off. The man's unforseen rise to power disrupted what was going to be. Ultimately, Antares was a warrior who played his cards strategically and went beyond raw power.

