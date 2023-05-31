Is Black Clover Chapter 361 delayed? Explained

The release of Black Clover Chapter 361 has been delayed multiple times despite widespread anticipation. This chapter has manga readers all across the world on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

Black Clover, a manga series renowned for its gripping story and endearing characters, is currently in its peak and final arc, heightening interest in each new chapter. As a result, whenever there is talk of a delay, the global fandom naturally becomes curious and anxious.

The reason behind the delay in the Black Clover Chapter 361 release

Black Clover Chapter 361's delay in release is now a known fact rather than a matter of conjecture. After series creator Yuki Tabata took a one-month break, the manga resumed on May 22, 2023, with the release of Chapter 359. After this, on May 29, 2023, Chapter 360 was published.

However, it was announced that the manga would be taking another break the following week, delaying the much-anticipated release of Black Clover Chapter 361 until Monday, June 12, 2023.

The upcoming release of the new film, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, on Friday, June 16, 2023, provides an exciting backdrop for this developing situation in the Black Clover universe. It is obvious that this movie and the manga's irregular breaks have something in common. The creative team may be able to put their all into the film during these breaks, according to the analysis of some observant fans, guaranteeing an amazing cinematic experience that is worth the wait.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Character Trailers will be released for 3 consecutive weeks!



The next will be Yuno's trailer, scheduled for June 2! Please Stay Tuned!



Character Trailers will be released for 3 consecutive weeks!

The next will be Yuno's trailer, scheduled for June 2!

While the production team understandably needs these breaks, they have caused some controversy among fans. While some people are dissatisfied with the schedule change, others are patient because they are aware of how important these breaks are to the overall success of the Black Clover franchise.

A brief recap of the Black Clover Chapter 360

Black Clover, Ch. 360: Once again defying the odds, the Magic Knights surpass their limits!

Black Clover Chapter 360, titled Unreadable World, was a whirlwind of battles. The chapter began with Noelle's confrontation with her mother, Acier, during which Noelle displayed an improved Sea Dragon Roar. Despite her best efforts, Acier was able to stop Noelle's attack, which motivated her to fight harder.

While this was going on, Yuno Grinberryall and Lucius Zogratis were engaged in a bloody duel. Despite Lucius's speed and foresight, Yuno was able to keep up and even attack Lucius from his blind spot, thanks to his wind and star magic.

On the other hand, Lucius retaliated by catching Yuno's sword in midair and attempting to exert control over his soul. Yuno was able to deflect the spell with his Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Notus spell. This, combined with Noelle's, Mereoleona's, and others' unexpectedly high levels of power, forced Lucius to reconsider his preconceived notions of the future, particularly Asta's influence in altering it. Yuno's devastating attack brought the chapter to a close on a high note by interfering with his contemplation.

Final thoughts

Black Clover Chapter 361's delay seems to be a small component of a larger picture. These scheduled breaks appear to be a calculated move by the Black Clover team to make sure both projects receive the necessary attention and the high caliber that fans have come to expect. The Black Clover team is currently juggling the final arc of the manga and the upcoming movie.

For fans during this time, patience is essential, despite how difficult it may be. Black Clover's creators are undoubtedly working incredibly hard to produce both an exciting movie and an epic conclusion to the manga series. Given the excitement surrounding both the new chapter and the movie, one can only hope that the wait will be worthwhile for Black Clover Chapter 361.

