Is Bocchi the Rock over? Status of manga and anime, explained

The popular comedy and music manga series, Bocchi the Rock by Aki Hamaji, follows the story of Hitori Gotou, a socially introverted school girl who loves guitar and dreams of being in a band. The story unfolds as Hitori meets Nijika Ijichi, who shares her love of music and wants Hitori to be in her ‘Kessoku band’ because their previous guitarist ran away before a concert.

The anime adaptation of the series aired from October to December 2022 and has since been on a hiatus, which has led many curious fans to contemplate if the series has ended.

However, Bocchi the Rock fans can rest easy knowing their beloved anime will return in the future. Until then, fans can keep up with the story in the monthly serialization of the manga .

Status of Bocchi the Rock manga and anime

NEWS: BOCCHI THE ROCK! Manga Goes Multi-Platinum with Over 2 Million Copies Sold

Aki Hamaji’s Bocchi the Rock manga began serialization in Hobunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Max magazine from December 19, 2017, and has been collected into six tankobon volumes so far. Bocchi the Rock manga is currently on chapter 66 and still ongoing.

Bocchi the Rock anime adaptation by CloverWorks aired from October to December 2022. The series has been criticially acclaimed for its stunning visuals and comedy, as well as its depiction of stage fright. Bocchi the Rock even won the award for Anime of the year, along with seven other awards, in the Anime Trending Awards 2023.

The first season of the anime, consisting of 12 episodes, covered only upto chapter 20 of the manga, which has more more than 60 chapters out. Since Bocchi the Rock anime has more stories from the manga left to cover, it is evident that the anime has not ended.

Can't get enough of BOCCHI THE ROCK? Listen the latest EP "Hikari no Naka he"

Fans have been impressed by the musical theme of the series and character development, which becomes visible as the protagonists overcome their fears and obstacles.

However, CloverWorks currently has a number of projects in the works, so the release of season 2 of the anime might get delayed.

Additionally, a compilation movie for of the anime has been announced for 2024. The movie will contain scenes from the first season, along with some original content. Season 1 of the series is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Overview of Bocchi the Rock anime

Here's your daily Bocchi the Rock image

Hitori Gotou is a schoolgirl who wishes to play the guitar and dreams to be in a band. However, Hitori is so shy that she has not made a single friend. But her fate changes when she meets Nijika Ijichi, a drummer who asks Hitori to join her band, Kessoku.

Hitori goes to a concert with Nijika, where she meets her other bandmate, Ryou, a bassist. After Kessoku’s first performance, they are joined by Kita, their previous guitarist and singer. The band of four, now complete, trains to become the best.

The story chronicles Hitori’s growth as she goes through her musical ventures and discovers the power of friendship. She receives her nickname ‘Bocchi’ from her bandmates because of her introverted personality. They train hard together to hone their musical abilities and even manage to book a concert performance. Bocchi becomes adept in her skills as a guitarist and this earns her the title of ‘The Guitar Hero’.

The first season ended with Bocchi and the band’s performance at Bocchi’s school festival. Bocchi gets anxious and nervous when one of the strings of her guitar breaks. However, with the support of her friends, she is motivated and strives to do her best at the concert. No matter how the performance ended, Bocchi was ultimately able to overcome her fears and emerge as a whole new person.

