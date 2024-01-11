Is Boruto a rogue Ninja? Explained

Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has progressed considerably, with the plotline slowly inching toward its final stages. The characters have trained and become stronger after the timeskip period, and since then, there have been numerous key events that took place throughout the recent chapters.

Fans who haven’t caught up with some of the latest chapters have been asking one pertinent question: Is Boruto a rogue ninja? To arrive at an answer, it is important to take a look at certain events from the concluding chapters of Naruto Next Generations as well as the latest chapters of the Two Blue Vortex series. These are two different names for the manga series, used to distinguish between events that took place before and after the timeskip.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters of the series.

Is Boruto a rogue ninja? Exploring the events prior and post timeskip

Before we can answer the question, we must first define what it means to be a rogue ninja in anime and manga. A rogue ninja is a shinobi who has either been banished from the village or abandoned the village for personal reasons.

One of the main reasons for being banished is unlawful activity. If their actions harm the village or its people, they are no longer considered shinobis of the village and are branded rogue. One of the most popular rogue ninjas is Sasuke Uchiha from the original Naruto series.

Boruto is currently a rogue ninja in the manga series. Just before the timeskip, Kawaki confronted Naruto and Hinata, informing them of his views on their son. He proceeded to seal them in a dimension where time does not pass. Kawaki managed to pull this off while hiding his chakra signature since the Sensory Unit is always monitoring the village.

Following this, he asked Eida to alter the memories of the people in the village. Using her ultimate ability, known as Omnipotence, she switched Kawaki and Boruto’s roles. The entire village assumed that Naruto was dead, and at that time, Kawaki abandoned an ongoing mission. Since the characters and people’s memories were altered, they hunted down Boruto, intending to kill him.

The only ones who weren’t affected by Eida’s omnipotence were Sarada and Sumire. The former also managed to awaken her Mangekyo Sharingan and begged her father to help Boruto.

Sarada Uchiha develops her Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

This is why he fled the village and became a rogue ninja. In the Two Blue Vortex series, Boruto returned to Konohagakure, and Kawaki was waiting in anticipation to kill his former best friend. However, the two did not get to fight and have their standoff, as seen in the series' opening chapter.

Sasuke trained Naruto's son after they fled the Hidden Leaf Village, with Boruto managing to learn every technique taught by the former. He is incredibly strong at times and has clearly surpassed Sasuke. Now that the manga has introduced new antagonists known as the Divine Tree, it will be interesting to see Boruto's skills in action.

