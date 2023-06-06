Is Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 on break? Manga status, explained

With Chainsaw Man chapter 132’s lack of official release earlier today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, fans were somewhat disappointed to see a break week occur after the last issue. While fans weren’t exactly sure of what to expect or looking forward to anything specific, many expressed a desire to see where the series was heading next in the follow-up issue.

Unfortunately, it seems that the next installment of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series won’t be available for fans to read until next week. Thankfully, since Fujimoto is already taking a break week for the issue, it’s all but certain that Chainsaw Man chapter 132 will be released next week without any delay.

However, fans are questioning what the overall status of the series is, especially considering the hectic and inconsistent release schedule in the weeks leading up to Chainsaw Man chapter 132. Thankfully, there’s a very clear and concise explanation for the series’ status and this serialization schedule which fans will be happy to hear.

Chainsaw Man chapter 132’s one-week delay likely not indicative of a major schedule change for series

The manga’s status, explained

QueenSabre @QueerSabre I dont think there is a chainsaw man chapter coming out today :( I dont think there is a chainsaw man chapter coming out today :(

While Chainsaw Man chapter 132 is indeed delayed by one additional week from the previous issue’s release, this likely doesn’t reflect issues for the manga. One key piece of evidence for drawing such a conclusion is the fact that generally speaking, Fujimoto’s recent serialization patterns have taken a “3 chapters in 4 weeks” approach.

In other words, Fujimoto will put out two chapters in back-to-back weeks, then take a one-week break before releasing the third. For the majority of 2023 thus far, the series has followed this general release schedule fairly consistently. The series has generally been published at this speed, though this may change depending on circumstances.

One key period of time in which this approach did significantly change is during the months leading up to Chainsaw Man chapter 132’s release. From Chapter 124 through Chapter 128, the series released issues on a weekly basis. Chapters 129-131 then returned to the aforementioned “3 chapters in 4 weeks” approach.

josh @veryswagz no new chainsaw man chapter today i’m gonna throw up no new chainsaw man chapter today i’m gonna throw up

The reason for this quickening of the release pace from chapters 124-128 was likely due to the Golden Week holiday period in Japan. With Fujimoto knowing he had the looming opportunity for a long rest, he likely pushed himself and his team to release chapters en masse prior to this break. Returning from the break, he and his team have appeared to settle into their regular release schedule.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man chapter 132 being on a one-week delay indicates no major issues and raises no significant doubts about the manga series’ status moving forward. Furthermore, in the past, Fujimoto has taken to his personal Twitter account to share news of an extended hiatus of any kind. The most recent example came in the Fall of 2022 when Fujimoto announced that either a revamp of the release schedule or a shortening of chapter length was likely to come soon.

In summation

In any case, despite the upcoming issue being on break this week, fans have no reason whatsoever to worry about the current or future status of the manga series. Having dominated MANGAPlus’ hottest series chart since the series’ second part began, it’s clear that Fujimoto’s series isn’t going anywhere for an extended period of time anytime soon.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

