Is Eida the Strongest female character in Boruto? Status explained

The Boruto series contains so many formidable characters that can cause mayhem. Eida, a cyborg created by Amado, is definitely one of the strongest female characters in the series. But the question is, Is Eida the strongest of all the female characters in Boruto?

The first part of the series was concluded after the release of Chapter 80. As per the current scenario of Part 1 of the series, it seems that she is the strongest female character in the Boruto series. There are several reasons behind it, which will be explored in this article.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto series.

Eida’s formidable powers made her the strongest female character in Boruto

𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙀𝙉𝙏𝘼 @carvediol

Eida, Sakura and Delta, most powerful girls in boruto



#SAKURA #NARUTO #BORUTO #sakuraharuno pic.twitter.com/4iSKu8hC70 You can’t fight with us.Eida, Sakura and Delta, most powerful girls in boruto

Up until now in the series, it has been seen that Eida possesses some extraordinary powers that belong to the Otsutsuki gods. She has the Senrigan eye, through which she can see past and present events happening everywhere.

Moreover, she has the power to influence everyone around her to fall for her charm and be obedient to her.

In the ending portion of the Boruto Part 1 manga, it was seen that Eida was able to launch her ultimate power, Omnipotence, when she came across Kawaki’s desire. This changed history and influenced everyone around the world to think that Boruto Uzumaki was the real villain who killed Naruto and tried to escape the village.

On the other hand, Kawaki became the son of Naruto Uzumaki, who was born and raised in Konoha.

Eida releases her Omnipotence power (Image via Shueisha)

These traits show how powerful Eida became in the series. There is currently no one as powerful as Eida in the series. But there are certain people who are immune to Eida’s influence. Sarada Uchiha, in particular, was not affected by Eida's omnipotence. With the attainment of her Mangekyo Sharingan, Sarada has the potential to match Eida in power.

But there is still speculation about whether Sarada could compete against the formidable Eida. Other than her, there is currently no female who has the same level of power as her.

Final thoughts

Eida is evidently the strongest cyborg created by Amado, who was not even defeated by Code, who has the power equivalent of Isshiki Otsutsuki. Eida as a female character proves that she is unbeatable right now. She has the power equivalent to the Otsutsuki gods.

Though her power doesn’t work on a few people, she is still strong enough to take them down. Moreover, Eida is always tagged by her younger brother, Daemon, who is also a formidable character who can bring down anyone.

As the series is currently on break, fans are eagerly waiting for its return with a bunch of theories to be revealed and to witness what twists lie ahead in the next part of the series. The second part of the series has already been announced to return on August 20, 2023, and is named Two Blue Vortex.

In the upcoming part, Eida will play a vital role, as she is the reason for changing the track of the story. Since Eida cannot be easily defeated and is now backed by Kawaki, Boruto and the others will need to take appropriate action if they want to persuade her to restore the status quo. The next chapter promises to be the most exciting yet, with many unexpected developments.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.