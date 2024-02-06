Is Genos stronger than Tatsumaki in One Punch Man? Explored

One Punch Man is one of the best Shonen anime/manga series, as it offers a power system that fans absolutely love. In a perfect power system where everyone gets their own unique powers, we have characters whose powers are just broken any way you see it.

Take Saitama, for instance, whose ability is so broken that it only takes one punch to beat his opponent. He is not even considered the strongest character in the series, as the strongest characters are the S-ranked heroes.

Some fan-favorite S-ranked heroes include the Genos, ranked at no. 12, and Tatsumaki, ranked at no. 2. Despite having such a big difference in their ranks, can Genos be considered stronger than Tatsumaki, as he is Saitama's disciple?

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series.

One Punch Man: Who is the stronger hero between Genos and Tatsumaki?

Genos is the deuteragonist of One Punch Man and a cyborg created by Dr. Kuseno. He was introduced in the first episode of the anime series and later offered Saitama to become his teacher.

Tatsumaki is one of the Psychic sisters (the other being Fubuki) and the strongest esper in One Punch Man. She was introduced during episode 6 of the series.

Since the start of One Punch Man, Tatsumaki has had problems with Saitama because they don't respect each other. Tatsumaki has insulted Saitama for being such a low-ranked hero, and Saitama has taunted her small stature many times. Genos is the one who has always had a problem with this because, as Saitama's only disciple, he has to protect his master's pride against anyone in the world.

However, Tatsumaki is the second strongest hero in the world, so it is hard to go toe-to-toe against her. Whenever Genos tried to reprimand Tatsumaki over her behavior against his master, he was thrown away by Tatsumaki's esper powers.

Genos started his hero journey as an S-rank rank 17 hero and has climbed up to rank 12 so far. Tatsumaki has been the number 2 hero of the world since she was introduced. Just like the gaps between their ranks, their power also varies with Tatsumaki being stronger than Genos by a big margin.

Genos (left) fighting alongside Tatsumaki (right) (Image via VIZ Media)

Genos formed a duo with her against the fusion monster of Psykos and Orochi. During this fight, Genos is praised by Tatsumaki, who hardly appreciates the hard work of others.

Nearing the end of this arc, a fight against Black Sperm happens, which tests the resilience of the heroes, who are mostly exhausted. Tatsumaki, who fought the main villains, can hardly move, so she becomes the prime target of Black Sperm. However, Genos grabs her by his mouth, as his limbs have been ripped off by the enemy, trying to save her from danger.

Final thoughts

Unlike Tatsumaki, Genos is a machine that can be upgraded with the passing of time as technology advances. Fans have speculated that as he is the deuteragonist of the story, there will come a time when his powers will be unmatched and only second to his master, Saitama.

Tatsumaki might not think much of Genos, considering how his body breaks almost every battle. However, in the future, he will become a hero no one can break, even with their full power.