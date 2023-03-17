Is Jujutsu Kaisen a horror manga? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular Shonen manga series created by Gege Akutami and serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since March 2018. It depicts the story of Itadori Yuji, a high school student with superhuman strength, and his fight against evil curses that haunt the human world.

The show has become popular because it has a unique mix of genres, and the question often arises regarding whether Jujutsu Kaisen is a horror manga.

The series is a unique blend of genres that includes horror but also mixes in other elements such as comedy and action. As the series follows the thrilling adventure of the main protagonist, Itadori Yuji, and his allies, they battle against curses that threaten the world of humans to keep a balance, and they are also known as Jujutsu sorcerers.

The curses take human form, and the characters must use their jujutsu skills to defeat them.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is a mixture of action, horror, and comedy

While Jujutsu Kaisen does contain some horror elements, they are not the main focus of the story. Instead, the series focuses on the characters and their relationships, as well as the action sequences. It combines intense action with comedy and horror in a way that is enjoyable for every reader.

The series basically follows the adventures of Itadori Yuji and his allies, where they battle against cursed spirits that threaten the world of humans. The horror elements come in the form of the cursed spirits, which take on human form and have supernatural powers.

Most of the time, these curses are shown to be scary and bad, and the way they affect the characters can be very disturbing.

🎈reechie ⁽ᶦᶻᶻʸ ᵉⁿᵗʰᵘˢᶦᵃˢᵗ⁾⭐⭐⭐ @reechiebun do i need to remind u jujutsu kaisen is also definetely a horror manga? do i need to remind u jujutsu kaisen is also definetely a horror manga? https://t.co/dmZuadaGlh

Jujutsu sorcerers also contain curse energy, which they use as a curse technique to defeat the cursed spirit that tries to harm the people. However, the series does not dwell on the horror elements too much, instead focusing on the action and comedy elements.

In the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen, horror elements are also used to talk about more important ideas. The series deals with themes such as death, loss, and grief, which are common in horror.

However, the series takes these themes a step further by exploring how individuals deal with these issues. The series delves into the psychological impact of these themes, with characters struggling to come to terms with their experiences. This adds depth to the series, which is not often found in horror manga.

naomi𖧷 @aoko98 how can people say Jujutsu Kaisen is horror when we have this Gojo how can people say Jujutsu Kaisen is horror when we have this Gojo https://t.co/1u3k8hIIWp

The series is also popular for comedic moments, which often serve to lighten the mood and provide some much-needed levity to the story. Even the strongest character, Gojo Saturo, became a fan favorite due to his sense of humor. Also, the main protagonist, Itadori Yuji, depicts an innocent vibe toward everyone, and for that, he sometimes becomes gullible.

These comedic elements often come in the form of the characters' interactions, which can be both lighthearted and serious. The comedic moments also provide a counterbalance to the horror elements, making the story more enjoyable to read.

Final thoughts

So it can be said that Jujutsu Kaisen is not a typical horror manga; rather, it’s a mix of genres that gives the reader both pleasure and thrill. It has become one of the most popular manga series in the last few years because of its interesting characters, complicated plot, and creative use of curses. The manga is currently at its peak.

Additionally, Mappa's anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen received the same hype as the manga. The first season of the anime was released in 2020. And a year later, a movie named Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released.

Fans of the series were overwhelmed by the animation and soundtrack of the series. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to premiere in July 2023. More information regarding the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be revealed in Anime Japan 2023.

Poll : 0 votes