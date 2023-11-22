Is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 over? Ending date explained

Since it started airing, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been getting tons of positive reactions and has generated a lot of hype with the ongoing Shibuya arc. With the recent release of episode 17 of the season, which featured a spectacular battle between Ryomen Sukuna and The Divine General Mahoraga, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming episodes of the series.

Over the past few weeks, however, several animators from the MAPPA Studios have come forward and exposed the terrible working conditions that they have been dealing with. This situation seemingly puts the rest of the episodes of the season in jeopardy as several animators are ready to call it quits with the studio.

The whole situation has finally reached a point where people wonder if Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will end at its scheduled date or if it will go on a hiatus.

When is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 coming to an end?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 started airing in July 2023 and ran for 2 cours, with the first covering the Hidden Inventory arc and the second covering the Shibuya Incident arc. Like any other Fall anime, Jujutsu Kaisen is also expected to wrap up its season by the last week of December 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 consists of 23 episodes, with the most recent episode that was aired last week being episode 17. That leaves six more episodes to be aired, with the last one scheduled to premiere on 28 December 2023. However, that's assuming the production of the season goes smoothly till then, which is looking unlikely as of now.

The allegations against MAPPA Studios for poorly treating their animators and production staff have become quite a large topic of discussion on social media. Considering that several animators are likely to quit in the upcoming few weeks if the current situation continues, the fate of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is in serious jeopardy.

Despite no official confirmations regarding a potential cancellation of the series, majority of the fanbase thinks it is becoming more and more likely to happen.

What is the controversy surrounding MAPPA Studios and their animators?

Over the past few weeks, the animators of Jujutsu Kaisen have expressed their concerns and distress regarding the poor working conditions at MAPPA Studios. The animators have reportedly been given impossible deadlines to work with, which has led to several of them having public breakdowns on social media.

These allegations have tarnished the goodwill of fans towards MAPPA, with even the anime's voice actors coming out in support of the animators. According to an animator, the recently released episode 17 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which featured the spectacular battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga, was only 30% completed prior to its release.

Despite having some of the best action sequences and even being declared one of the best anime episodes of the year, the animators are seemingly still unhappy about being unable to give it their all. Additionally, certain fans of the anime have targeted the production staff and the animators for some episodes where the animation was not up to the mark. This feedback has negatively impacted the animators on social media, who opened up about their despair at work.

These controversies raised certain concerns among fans that the rest of the season may get canceled or go on a hiatus indefinitely. Although there were talks about several animators seemingly quitting until the studio offered them better working conditions, there have yet to be any official confirmations regarding the current status of the season.

To conclude

As of now, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is supposed to end in the last week of December 2023. Until and unless there are any official confirmations regarding the situation of MAPPA Studios and their animators, it would be best to avoid jumping to conclusions regarding the anime's future. Some have even called for the anime to take a break to provide the animators with reasonable deadlines and proper working hours.

