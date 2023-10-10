Is Knights of Sidonia connected to Blame? Relationship between the two Nihei series, explained

Knights of Sidonia was a hit for the people at Netflix a few years ago, and it continues to remain popular due to its combination of the mecha genre with space opera. However, a very interesting fact about this series is how it connects to Blame!, another manga of author Tsutomu Nihei, and how subtle the reference is.

The thing is Nihei never made much of an effort in connecting both series but there is one point in the manga of Knights of Sidonia where Blame! gets a shoutout, which is a nice little touch. But in terms of structure, ideas, the way they flow and how some concepts clash with one another, the two are not truly connected.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blame! and Knights of Sidonia series.

Why Knights of Sidonia is not connected to Blame!

One big reason why these two series are not really connected is how much time difference there is, as it makes any possibility of them taking place in the same timeline all the more confusing. Plus, Knights of Sidonia takes place in outer space while Blame! happens on a city on Earth - that alone makes it all the more difficult to suggest a connection.

Be that as it may, beyond the fact that both series are written by the same author, the reason why there is a somewhat loose link between them is because of a small detail in the Knights of Sidonia anime. The second season of the series, on episode 2, shows some of the main characters watching a TV show and the people on the screen are very similar to Blame! characters, even with Killy's name being mentioned.

That is it as far as connection goes. It was a very subtle and fun homage to Nihei's other popular work and there are reports that this Easter Egg led to the series gaining an anime adaptation, which goes to show how much of an impact it had. However, for those looking for more reasons to connect one series with the other, there isn't much else out there.

The premise and appeal of both series

As mentioned earlier, while both series are within the confines of the sci-fi genre, they go in two very different directions. For example, Knights of Sidonia focuses on a human society that had to flee the Earth many years in the future and rebuild their own world, which led to a lot of technological advancements, including as*xual reproduction and cloning, with mechas thrown in there for good measure.

On the other hand, it could be argued that Blame! as a story is a lot more "down to earth," although things are never that simple with Nihei as an author. Killy is a young woman who is exiled from a place called "The City" and she is trying to access the Netsphere, which is the only way to get to that place. It is a lot more cyberpunk-oriented, with a stronger focus on cybernetics and how this somewhat modern society works, while adding a lot of futuristic elements.

Final thoughts

Both Knights of Sidonia and Blame! have their own appeal as sci-fi manga and they are definitely worth someone's time. However, it must be pointed out that if people are expecting some strong connections between these two stories, then such a link does not exist.

