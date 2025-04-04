Is Liu Zhigang more powerful than Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling? Explored

Solo Leveling season 2 teasing Liu Zhigang was a brilliant way to draw the curtain on what has been a thrilling second installment. Prior to the final episode's release, many were speculating whether or not A-1 Pictures would include a sneak-peek at the Chinese Hunter, given he is the introduction to the idea of National Level Hunters, alongside Thomas Andre.

His display of wiping out the Ants on the Chinese coast in a single strike was nothing short of impressive. Needless to say, comparisons came flooding in as to who was the stronger one - Zhigang or Jinwoo. To put it, with season 2, Liu Zhigang edges Jinwoo in terms of power, but endgame Sung Jinwoo towers above Liu Zhigang. The latter himself conceded to Jinwoo's strength later on in the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling: Is Liu Zhigang stronger than Sung Jinwoo?

Liu Zhigang (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As mentioned, when the two Hunters are pit against each at the present moment, Zhigang edges Jinwoo. This would be fair considering that the former is a National Level Hunter and the second strongest in the world, behind only Thomas Andre. Elsewhere, Jinwoo continues to grow in strength, reaching level 100 by the end of the Jeju Island Arc and acquring a new Shadow in Beru.

But even so, if the pair fights just after Jeju Island, then Zhigang would likely take home the win. However, when looking at Solo Leveling towards the latter half of the series, Jinwoo is miles ahead of him. As the New Shadow Monarch, his abilities far surpass those of any Hunters in the series, making him the strongest entity.

Liu Zhigang's abilities, explored

Liu Zhigang (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To reiterate, Liu Zhigang is the second strongest Hunter in the world. Like Thomas Andre, he is a vessel of a Ruler and a National Level Hunter (hunters who rival an entire nation's military strength). This title came to be following the Kamish incident, wherein the 5 S-Ranks who bested the dragon were each rewarded with authority rivalling an entire nation, thus creating the "National Level Hunter" title.

Zhigang was one of these chosen 5, and the reason for being so strong was them receiving powers from Rulers. As such, the Chinese man is also the most powerful Hunter in Asia, that is, until Jinwoo overtook him. As the series states, he was "vastly superior" to Goto Ryuji, Japan's strongest, when considering raw power. This was an observation by a Chinese navy captain who saw them both in action.

Carrying two Chinese dao in battle, Zhigang was a master swordsman, evident when he effortlessly sliced a gaint into several pieces. One of his strong points was also his speed, allowing him to overwhelm and defeat opponents near instantly. As seen in Solo Leveling season 2, episode 13, he could release explosive energy slashes through his swords that held immense destructive power.

Like Jinwoo, Zhigang also possess the Ruler's Authority ability. This enabled him control and maneuver objects via telekinesis. Lastly, Zhigang possess Spiritual Body Manifestation - an ability that allowed holders to take a Ruler-like form that was extremely powerful, as seen in the case of Christopher Reed when he faced Tarnak.

