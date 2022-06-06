Is My Hero Academia inspired by Naruto?

My Hero Academia and Naruto are two of the greatest and most beloved anime of all time. Both series introduce us to fantastical worlds filled with charming and unique characters displaying special abilities.

However, following the release of My Hero Academia, people have claimed that it copied the story of our favourite hyperactive blonde ninja. And, while both series are similar in various ways when compared, there isn't much evidence to suggest Horikoshi copied anything.

So, how similar are they really? What aspects of My Hero Academia are influenced by Naruto? This article will address this question and attempt to determine how similar these two fantastic shows are.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinion and contains Naruto and My Hero Academia spoilers.

Just how similar are Naruto and My Hero Academia?

JosselineGAL @JosselineAvend1

Ellos son unos de la viva inspiración que hay en este mundo, y no me dejaran mentir. @crunchyroll_es Tengo varios personajes inspiradores, pero uno de los mas destacados es Naruto y Deku.Ellos son unos de la viva inspiración que hay en este mundo, y no me dejaran mentir. @crunchyroll_es Tengo varios personajes inspiradores, pero uno de los mas destacados es Naruto y Deku.Ellos son unos de la viva inspiración que hay en este mundo, y no me dejaran mentir. https://t.co/lNEn5wJEbE

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, listed Naruto as one of his biggest inspirations for his series. The blonde ninja was an important part of his childhood, and he has always treasured his recollections of reading and watching the series.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It makes sense given that Naruto is one of the most renowned anime series of all time. Many people have appreciated and been inspired by its lessons and unique world. My Hero Academia certainly takes inspiration from the series in the best way possible.

akaashi's onigiri 🍙 d-20 @haikyuryuu horikoshi drew naruto 🥺🥺🥺 look at bnha characters @ upper right too omg kyooooot horikoshi drew naruto 🥺🥺🥺 look at bnha characters @ upper right too omg kyooooot https://t.co/wLS47nj37f

Both series are unique and have their own strengths and weaknesses, and none of them feel like a copy of the other. But how did Naruto influence My Hero Academia? Lets analyze.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

A world with amazing abilities

Naruto has a world filled with ninjas, and all of them have the ability to do incredible things. While everyone in the world has a chakra, not everyone has the ability or the means to become a ninja.

Similarly, My Hero Academia has quirks, special powers that make everyone unique in their own way. And although in this world not everyone has a quirk, it does not mean that everyone who has one is able to become a hero. Some quirks are just too weak for the lifestyle of a hero.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Both worlds have their special abilities and laws that govern them, and while it is possible that Naruto has inspired My Hero Academia’s power system, it paved the way for its own system.

Schools that teach the youngsters to use their abilities

Yondaime ⚡️🍃 @RaijinGoat How naruto fail the ninja academy graduation exam 4 times but still graduated the same time as the rest of this class ? 🤔 How naruto fail the ninja academy graduation exam 4 times but still graduated the same time as the rest of this class ? 🤔 https://t.co/pcn8MTt3Ja

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

My Hero Academia’s title comes from the famous and prestigious U.A. Academy, one of the best Hero schools in the world. This institution is for those who want to be great heroes in the future. Here, they learn how to use their abilities properly and become the best they can be.

In Naruto, there are ninja academies. Institutions that teach kids, since their early years, all they need to know about the Shinobi world and how to survive it. Those who want to become ninjas need to first graduate from the academy, showing they are ready for such a dangerous world.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Both schools work around their world’s most prolific profession, the one every kid wants to be a part of when they are adults. But that is where the similarities end. Shinobi-related knowledge is the only education ninjas receive since they start school. My Hero Academia’s hero schools work as high schools, giving the kids plenty of time for traditional education.

We can once again see how it is possible that My Hero Academia took some inspiration from a great show like Naruto. But it was able to make this theme its own and implemented it into a unique and amazing concept.

Ranking system

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Naruto’s world follows a simple command ladder when talking about the Shinobi forces. Those who just graduated from the academy will become Genin. After proving themselves in a dangerous and unforgiving exam, they will be granted the title of Chunin.

Once they have shown mastery over ninja arts and the capacity to teach others, they will obtain the role of Jonin. Then there is Anbu for the most elite, and Kage, the ones who look after everyone in the village.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

My Hero Academia’s ranking system is a lot simpler and to the point. Heroes work hard to save civilians and apprehend villains, and they are recognized by their nations with a rank. Those at the top are the best heroes in the world, what everyone should emulate. Every hero wishes to one day be number one, to be the greatest of all.

The source of inspiration for this system is hazy, but we can see it. It is unusual for superhero societies to have a ranking system. Their main objective should be to save the innocent and create peace and tranquility in their homes. But this ranking endows upon the superheroes genre a refreshing and unique concept i.e competition.

Childhood rivals

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Deku used to be Bakugo’s best friend, until the fateful day he was told he would never develop a quirk. After that, their relationship became hostile, at least from Bakugo’s side, and even when Deku tried to remain friends, their relationship transformed into a rivalry. After Deku was given One for All, the rivalry cemented itself, pushing both to become better and surpass the other.

Naruto and Sasuke had a similar relationship. Both of them used to resent the other, Naruto for all the praise and attention the Uchiha used to get. Sasuke resented his hyperactive classmate because he appeared to not reel under pressure. When they became teammates, their dislike for each other drove them into bettering themselves to become stronger.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Both relationships have different dynamics and backgrounds when compared. However, the resemblance exists, implying that inspiration exists as well, although in a spectacular and unique manner. Sasuke and Naruto were never enemies, so to state, they were just jealous of what the other had.

In My Hero Academia’s case, Bakugo did become a villain in Deku’s life with his constant bullying, cruelty, and horrible remarks.

In summation

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi



The drawing he has in the pamphlet is one that was previously released with Tokoyami, Deku, Shikamaru, and Naruto. Kishimoto's message to Horikoshi for the #MHAExhibition highly praises Horikoshi's detailed art style.The drawing he has in the pamphlet is one that was previously released with Tokoyami, Deku, Shikamaru, and Naruto. Kishimoto's message to Horikoshi for the #MHAExhibition highly praises Horikoshi's detailed art style. The drawing he has in the pamphlet is one that was previously released with Tokoyami, Deku, Shikamaru, and Naruto. https://t.co/KPjwUK3bK6

Horikoshi has admitted that Masashi Kishimoto's work was one of his biggest inspirations. We can see that when comparing both series side by side. But My Hero Academia is its own unique series, with its own world, power system, relationships, and dynamics.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Both series are great, and unique in their own ways despite the similarities. So we can only thank Naruto for bringing My Hero Academia into our hearts and allowing us to enjoy both unique and amazing series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you like best? Naruto! Deku! 0 votes so far