Is Naruto leaving Netflix? Explained

Naruto is by far one of the most popular titles in the anime community, solely because of its wide range of characters and superpowers. With an insane runtime of 720 episodes, it has captured the hearts and minds of millions across the world.

Aside from being known worldwide, it has reached the peak of Netflix's watchlist ever since its listing. Currently, any fan of the show can tune into Netflix right now and watch all nine seasons of it. However, there have been questions regarding the show's runtime within the streaming platform, for eg: Is Naruto leaving Netflix?

The answer is yes. The original series will indeed leave Netflix next month, in November 2022. The last date of streaming is dated October 31, meaning all nine seasons of the original series will become inaccessible starting next month.

Naruto is leaving Netflix: Alternative streaming sites, possible return dates, and more

The series in question here is the very first Naruto series, which originally aired from 2002 to 2007. Fans can be assured that its sequel, Shippuden, will still be available on the streaming platform. However, there is a high chance that it could be removed soon after.

While the original anime had four seasons consisting of more than 200 episodes, Netflix seems to have divided these numbers into 9 different seasons. Each season consists of 22 to 26 episodes, including fillers from the original airing episodes.

Naruto is leaving Netflix (Image via Netflix)

This doesn't mean it's the end of the world for anyone that has the show on their watchlist, as there are a lot more streaming services other than Netflix. To name a few, Crunchyroll and Hulu are great sites for streaming anime, and both have pretty deep databases when it comes to popular shows.

The reason behind the anime leaving Netflix is that the show's license expires on October 31, 2022. Netflix's official data center can provide a better idea to fans, which states that most titles leave the streaming platform because of title agreements.

Licensing rights (Image via Netflix)

If the rights to one title get renewed, it stays on Netflix. However, if it expires, then the platform gives everyone a heads up on what's leaving in the future. Such is the case with Naruto, where its license hasn't been renewed with the platform. However, given its history, there is a great chance of it coming back as well.

The show was first removed from Netflix for the very first time on November 1, 2018. However, five seasons of the show returned to the site a day later. Approximately a year later, all seasons became available yet again.

Naruto still generates millions of dollars in revenue all around the world through various sales such as manga, merchandise, anime, food, video games, and more. With such a fan following, VIZ media might just renew its license with Netflix next month.

