Is Nobara Kugisaki related to Shoko in Jujutsu Kaisen? The two's relationship, explained

The storyline in Jujutsu Kaisen is so intricate that fans find it engaging, especially when it revolves around characters like Nobara Kugisaki and Shoko Ieiri. Many fans noted that these two characters looked very similar, thereby suggesting that they could be relatives.

However, as of right now, no relationship can be established between Nobara Kugisaki and Shoko Ieiri. While it might seem that Shoko was actually Nobara’s sister because they appeared the same in terms of their hair color or facial structures, it could just be a coincidence.

Kugisaki Nobara and Shoko Ieiri are not related as per the current Jujutsu Kaisen storyline

Had the two been siblings in reality, the author, Gege Akutami, would have hinted at this somewhere in the storyline, but this is not the case. This proves to fans that Nobara Kugisaki and Shoko Ieiri are not related. The younger versions of both characters looked similar, but it is likely because Akutami altered his original ideas for the story following Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

However, he maintained a short-haired female lead character. Thus, he just changed Ieiri's original look slightly to create Nobara. There is no reasonable or logical in-universe explanation that could be applied in this situation.

Kugisaki Nobara: The Bad*ss Grade 3 Sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kugisaki Nobara using her Jujutsu Technique (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki is a confident, loud, and passionate young woman with an unwavering attitude. She is determined to stay true to whatever she feels is right, is not afraid to speak her mind, and is the only woman in the first-year class at the Jujutsu school in Tokyo.

She is charismatic and expressive, so all of her other good qualities shine through without masking the negative ones that are essential to her growth as a character. Nobara’s jujutsu ability focuses on using straw dolls and claws to defeat curses. Overall, Nobara is a well-rounded and likable character with strengths and weaknesses that make her feel real.

Shoko Ieiri: The Reversed Cursed Technique healer in Jujutsu Kaisen

Shoko Ieiri is another significant character in Jujutsu Kaisen. She is the chief healer of Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical School, a position she handles with poise and professionalism.

She is a first-class sorcerer and the only sorcerer who can use the Reversed Cursed Technique to heal others. This is a testament to her powerful healing abilities. She is the silent guardian of jujutsu sorcerers, the person they turn to when they are most vulnerable.

Shoko Ieiri as an adult (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko is very laid-back and carefree, especially in comparison to Ijichi’s superior mannerisms and Satoru’s overly playful character. As a student alongside Satoru and Suguru, she would let the two fight and step away when the situation got tense.

She enjoyed teasing them, like when she called them both trash for Utahime or when she took Satoru's sunglasses and put them on after Yage punished him.

Final thoughts

Although fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have noticed striking similarities between Nobara Kugisaki and Shoko Ieri, there is no evidence that they are related. Physical similarities are due to creative decisions made by the mangaka.

As the series progressed, Shoko’s character changed dramatically, with Nobara taking her place as the female lead. The similarities between Nobara and Shoko serve as a reference point for the series’ origins and reflect the artistic choices that have shaped the wonderful world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

