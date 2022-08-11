Is Sasuke a better father than Naruto? 

The fanbase has always compared Naruto and Sasuke, especially regarding their combat abilities since they are some of the strongest characters that the series has produced. However, ever since the Boruto series made its debut, these two have been compared for things other than their ability to fight.

Fans are constantly seen arguing over who is the better parent to their children. Some believe that Sasuke is a better father, but his willingness to safeguard the village comes in the way of his parenting. And then there are some who believe that Naruto is a better father since being a Hokage isn’t easy and his administrative duties often interrupt his quality time with the family.

In that regard, let’s take a look at who the better father is and understand why either one of them is better at parenting compared to the other.

Comparing Sasuke to Naruto and understanding who the better father is

This is a comparison that has been going on for ages, but let’s take a look at how each of them have parented their children.

Sasuke did a lot of bad things in the past and there was even a point in time when he was considered the series' main antagonist. All he sought was vengeance and avenging his parents. He was scarred by what he had seen and swore to kill Itachi at some point. Despite all the terrible things he did, he certainly played an essential role in saving the human race.

He saved his comrades from the Infinite Tsukuyomi and contributed a lot on the battlefield. His efforts were important in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki. However, he wanted to atone for everything he did in the past and decided to leave the village to protect it from the outside. He wanted to investigate threats that were on a similar level to Kaguya Otsutsuki and hoped to neutralize them if he ever came across one. However, this wasn't the best idea, especially when he has a daughter to take care of.

Sarada didn’t really have Sasuke in her life, and she didn’t even know how he was as a person for the longest time. She always questioned Sakura about why her father wasn’t around. Fans can very well imagine how this can take a toll on a young child’s mental health. In fact, there were certain scenes which featured Naruto being more of a father figure to Sarada when Sasuke wasn’t around. That being said, there is no doubt that Sasuke really loves his family. He would do anything to keep them safe, but he certainly isn’t the best parent in the Boruto series.

On the other hand, Naruto isn’t any better because he is the Hokage and rarely spends time with his family. In fact, he went as far as sending a Shadow Clone to Himawari’s birthday when he promised them that he’d be there. Himawari’s cake fell on the floor after the Shadow Clone ran out of time. But he also loves his family a lot and cares for them. Even though his job doesn’t allow him to spend much time with his family, given his past experiences, fans certainly expected him to spend more time with his children.

As such, Naruto can probably be deduced as a better parent since the least he can do is live with his family, who are always in proximity in case anything bad were to happen to them. He might not spend as much time with his family, but they can contact and visit him in any emergency. He is also harsh on his son when the latter does something wrong, which is a sign of good parenting. Moreover, he is not biased towards Boruto just because he is the Hokage's son.

