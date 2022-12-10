Is Super Dragon Ball Heroes canon?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is not canon. It is set in an alternate timeline. Despite featuring Son Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters, it does not tie into the main story in any way. It is not written or endorsed by creator Akira Toriyama. It is a sort of web series, sharing only the brand name but having a completely different production house.

Toriyama's series is one of the most popular in the world. The anime expanded on the manga's reach and became a global craze. Given its considerably long storyline, several iterations of the series have emerged. Some were canon however, examples like Super Dragon Ball Heroes were not, which caused a bit of confusion among fans.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes does not fall anywhere into the main series

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a promotional non-televised anime web series for the Dragon Ball Heroes video game. The first episode of the anime premiered on July 1, 2018, as a promotional anime for the game and began with the Prison Planet Arc. Shortly after, the anime's official website and YouTube channel started broadcasting the same.

This arc ended six episodes later, on December 22, 2018. Next, the Universal Conflict Arc followed and began on January 10, 2019, with the seventh episode. Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission adapted the stories from the game's Big Bang Mission expansion series, the Universe Creation Arc, and the New Space-Time War Arc.

Lastly, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission brought in the game's Ultra God Mission expansion series, the Supreme Kai of Time Arc. However, since it is merely a promotional anime for an arcade trading card game, the episodes are normally not more than 7-8 minutes long.

Should one watch this promotional anime?

As mentioned, the series is not canon and hence does not add to the main story. It has its fair share of exciting moments and pits characters against each other, but it is not necessary.

Fans interested will undoubtedly feel it is entertaining and quite enjoyable. There are a ton of new faces and the power levels and transformations are off the charts, as usual. It makes for a good watch while we await the return of the original series.

What do fans feel about it?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has yielded mixed feelings from the community. While it has its moments, it falls short in terms of depth of story or value compared to the original series.

They feel that the anime has gone from decent to soulless in an attempt to find an identity for itself. Despite only being a promotional series, fans felt it would have done better with a different premise.

